7 Best Psychology Books Everyone Should Read

Psychology is a field that uncovers the mysteries of human nature and the strange workings of our minds. Reading psychology books can help you gain solutions to everyday problems. We have listed 7 helpful psychology books that everyone should read. Let’s see what they are.

Daniel Kahneman wrote this book based on research done during his career. According to it, humans think in two ways: System 1 and System 2. This book can help you determine your thinking and how it applies to your life. In System 1, our thoughts are impulsive and intuitive without any conscious effort. In System 2, our thoughts are calculative and require a deliberate effort.

This book is super helpful in understanding emotions. Daniel Goldman talks about IQ (how smart you are) and EQ (how well you handle emotions). This book shows how they affect our lives. He uses amazing research to explain why some really smart people struggle and why some not-so-smart people do great. He also talks about how we can better handle emotions as we grow up.

This is an entertaining book by Daniel Simons that shows us the focusing power of our brain. According to this book, we neglect everything else when focusing on one thing. This book shows that people could not notice a man dressed as a gorilla during an experiment. They were tasked with counting the number of times the players passed the ball. Surprisingly, the people only noticed the ball, as if the gorilla were invisible to them.

In “Predictably Irrational,” Ariely, a behavioural economist, challenges the notion of human rationality. He explores factors like expectations, emotions, and social norms. This helps reveal predictably irrational behaviours, such as overeating at buffets. The book offers insights into recognizing and overcoming these behaviours.

Cialdini’s book on persuasion is like the Bible, explaining how people influence each other. It’s easy to understand, with lots of simple examples. He also explains why these studies matter. Moreover, in this book, he teaches you how to protect yourself from bad persuasion tactics like scams and dishonest sales tricks.” It is a must-read if you are gullible.

In this book, Steven Pinker talks about how humans naturally learn language to talk with each other. He says our ability to speak is something we’re born with, not something we learn. Pinker uses stories and ideas to show how our brains work when we talk. This book can help you improve your communication skills and understand how our brains work.

Jonathan Haidt explores ancient wisdom with modern science, testing ideas about living meaningfully. He uses psychological studies to discuss biases, beliefs, morality, and consciousness. Moreover, this book challenges famous sayings like “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” helping you understand human behaviour.

In conclusion, reading psychological books can help you understand how your brain works and use it to your advantage. So, which one of these psychology books are you reading?