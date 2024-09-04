Amazon Celebrates Kindle Unlimited 10th Anniversary with New Deals and Titles

Starting today, Amazon is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kindle Unlimited by adding exclusive titles available for a limited time, offering exciting deals for current and new members, and unveiling its all-time top titles.

Since 2014, Kindle Unlimited has provided millions of readers unlimited access to an extensive library of digital books featuring beloved authors and genres, including binge-worthy series, best sellers, audiobooks, comics, magazines, and trending titles. This has resulted in more than 3 billion books read on Kindle Unlimited globally.

To celebrate ten years, existing Kindle Unlimited members can save on their next year of reading through Kindle Unlimited and get 12 months for the price of 10. Additionally, new customers can get only three months for one from September 3-15.

Plus, dozens of new popular books have been added to Kindle Unlimited in honour of the 10-year celebration, and some hot releases will be available until September 15. From now through September 15 only, borrow must-read titles and read them at your own pace whenever you’re ready. New releases include celebrity memoir page-turners like The Woman in Me by Britney Spears and If You Would Have Told Me by John Stamos, popular #BookTok favourites like A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman and After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and some of the Best Books of 2024 So Far picks like This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan.

Over the last ten years, some of the most-read books on Kindle Unlimited in the U.S. are:

The most read “Best of #BookTok” titles on Kindle Unlimited in the U.S. this year include:

By genre, some of the most read books on Kindle Unlimited in the U.S. are: