Amazon Kindle Unlimited is starting to be worth it

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is advertised everywhere. Bloggers, YouTubers and social platforms rave about it. However, the book quality is suspect at best. It is populated with a million titles, such as audiobooks, Kindle books, and comics. You can find a copious amount of drek written by indie authors and marginally improved books from Amazons imprints. Slowly but surely, big-name books are starting to get added to the platform, making it worth subscribing for at least a month or two.

Kindle Unlimited is available on any device, and customers can explore famous authors and best-selling books across genres, from mystery and romance to nonfiction and children's books.

Here are some of the new books now available on Kindle Unlimited:

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck , by Mark Manson

Mark Manson’s profanely humorous and sharp-edged interrogation asks readers to figure out what makes us happy—and what we should stop wasting our time worrying about.

Who Do You Love by Jennifer Weiner

This big-hearted story comes from the author of Good In Bed about two childhood friends who get second chances at love and life.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

V.E. Schwab’s best-selling and beloved novel unveils the life of a woman who has lived for centuries—and who cannot escape her nemesis.

Rock Paper Scissors: A Novel by Alice Feeney

Best-selling author Alice Feeney delivers another dark and daring page turner that leaves readers second guessing with every revealed secret.

Three Sisters: A Novel by Heather Morris

Inspired by a true story, the final book in Heather Morris’ trilogy about Holocaust survivors is one of family, love, and courage against all odds.

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

Catriona Ward’s knuckle-whitening narrative is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling that sets hearts racing and brains ticking.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

From the author of Red, White & Royal Blue comes an unforgettable heart-warmer that makes even New York City’s subway seem magical.

One for the Money by Janet Evanovich

Witty, fast-paced, and aggressive, Janet Evanovich’s first of 29 books in the Stephanie Plum series will entertain and have you hooked from page one.

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

A BookTok favorite, Madeline Miller’s novel gives a fresh twist to the Trojan War in this unputdownable read.

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

A long-time resident on the New York Times best-seller list, Yuval Noah Harari’s investigation into the evolution of humanity has fascinated readers since its publication.

