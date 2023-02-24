Bigme launches InkNote Color Plus e-note with Kaleido 3

Bigme has a new E Ink tablet, the Bigme InkNote Color Plus, featuring a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display. The company said the new InkNote Color Plus has several improvements over its predecessor, even though the basic design remains the same. Among the most significant change incorporated in the new e-note is the use of the Kaleido 3 display, which offers several improvements over the Kaleido Plus that the previous model came with. Bigme is calling it the world’s first 10.3-inch e-note featuring the Kaleido 3 colour display.

The resolution in the black and white mode now stands at 2480 x 1860, leading to a pixel density of 300 PPI for black and white displays and 150 PPI for showing colour. Both are an improvement over the 227 PPI and 117 PPI resolution that the InkNote Color that employs. Also, the InkNote Color Plus is a tad bit thicker – 6.9mm – compared to the 6.6mm thickness of the InkNote Color.

The rest of the InkNote Color Plus specs and features are identical to its predecessor. The same 2.3Ghz processor makes up the core of the e-note along with 6GB of memory and 128 gigs of storage, further expanding to 512 GB. The display benefits from the 36-level warm and cold light support for the most optimum reading experience in varying lighting conditions. Power comes from a 4000 mAh battery with the Type-C port allowing quick energy refills. Also there is also the same 5MP and rear 8MP camera system onboard.

Connectivity options with the InkNote Color Plus include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. The e-note comes with a dual speaker and four microphones array system. Other features include a fingerprint sensor embedded in the Power button and support for 36 international languages. The device runs Android 11, a let-down, as a more recent iteration would have been much appreciated.

The Bigme InkNote Color Plus will be listed on the Good e-Reader Store shortly.