Microsoft Word will have a Send-to-Kindle feature this March

Microsoft has some good news for those who prefer to do most of their reading on a Kindle. The software company is developing a new feature called ‘Send-to-Kindle’ that will enable Word users on Mac, Desktop, and the Web to share their Word documents wirelessly from within the app, Neowin reported. The feature is slated to be available next month, although Microsoft has yet to reveal how the documents will be transferred to Kindle devices for subsequent reading. However, it is expected to work similarly to how files are shared to the Kindle via email.

Currently, sending documents and other supported file types to your Kindle device will require using Amazon’s ‘Send-to-Kindle’ feature, sending a backed copy as an email attachment to your Kindle’s specific email address. Microsoft plans to make this service available as a document-sharing option in Word, making it easier to export supported file types directly to Kindle devices.

In addition to Microsoft Word, the ‘Send-to-Kindle’ sharing option will also be available on the Microsoft 365 app. The new exporting feature will be available as a preview to Microsoft 365 Insiders next month before it is rolled out to the masses. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the testing phase with Insiders will be brief, and the feature will be available for general use in March.