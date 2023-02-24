Kindle app page wireless page turning ring priced at $25

Turning pages on a Kindle, or for that matter, any e-reader out there

is never a chore. Press the page-turning button, if it comes with one, or tap on the display if the touchscreen can turn the pages either way. However, if you need more convenience and would like to do so wirelessly without physically touching the e-reader, here is one option you can explore. You need to wear the page-turner ring device around your fingers.

The ring has three buttons, with the top and bottom buttons letting you turn the pages back and forth. I have discussed a page-turning device before, and interestingly, both are the same. The only change is that this one is in a shade of black, but above all, at $25, it is much cheaper. It comes with its cute little case that also acts as the charging case. The wireless ring lasts 14 hours on a single charge, which extends to 86 hours with the case included. Recharging time is just 90 mins.

Also, while using such devices might seem derogatory for many on the ground that it promotes laziness, it can be helpful in scenarios where the Kindle is used in the kitchen. In such a scenario, using the ring for turning pages is best. Also, you might be cuddling up under a blanket while reading. In that case, it would be more convenient to use the ring to turn pages wirelessly than doing that manually.

Another use case scenario of the wireless page turning button is that the same can also be used as a camera trigger. With an effective range of 33 feet, it can be sued to start recording a video or shooting an image.