Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 to come with IP rating for the first time ever

Samsung has a reputation for producing water-resistant smartphones, especially its flagship models. The same quality has since permeated several of its mid-range smartphone models, which now come with an IP rating. However, the feature has never applied to Samsung’s tablets, not even its flagship range. All of that is set to change, though, what with SamMobile claiming the company’s upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 likely to come with an IP67 for water and dust resistance.

Unfortunately, there is only so much else that we know about the Galaxy Tab S9. However, what is surety is that the upcoming tablet will feature a high-quality display, a fast processor, and S pen support. The Galaxy Tab S8, released last year, boasted an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 pixels LPTS TFT display having a 120Hz refresh rate. It was powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, indicating that the Tab S9 will likely come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Tab S8 featured a 5,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, a 6MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s rugged tablet offerings, the Tab Active 3 and Galaxy Z foldable have IP ratings, but it is exciting to see the company finally making its flagship tablets more resilient. The new Galaxy Tab S9 range is expected to debut in the second half of this year.