Gevo Bluetooth page turner ring will allow for a hands-free reading experience

Here comes a wearable device that you can actually wear around your fingers as a ring and use it to flip the pages on an e-reader device. In essence, it is a Bluetooth page turner ring from Gevo though it can also function as a short video wireless remote control as well as a self timer. Obviously, the focus here is going to be on the wearable’s page turning ability.

That way, the Gevo comes across as a simple wireless page turner ring that connects to the target e-reader via Bluetooth. It comes with three buttons where the top and bottom buttons will let you flip over to the previous or the next page respectively. Pressing the middle button for a second will activate Bluetooth and make it discoverable. You will only have to pair it with the target device, and you are ready to do.

Unfortunately, the Gevo Bluetooth page turner ring can’t connect to the Kindle. That is because the Kindle is designed to connect to only a Bluetooth audio device and not anything else. So, for those who might have been looking for a wearable to flip the pages on their Kindle e-reader, the Gevo is a big let-down.

The Gevo otherwise is able to connect to the Bigme S6 Color device as shown in the video below. Attempts to turn the pages of an e-book proved to be a success as well, even if it is using the Kindle e-book reading app. In much the same manner, it can connect to any Android e-note, e-reader, tablet, or smartphone device. That way, it can perform a variety of tasks, which can be like changing the volume, music tracks, videos, and so on.

When not in use, the Gevo can be placed in a cute little box that also acts as a charging case as well. The case in turn comes with a USB C port through which it gets charged. There is a blue indicator light on the outside that will glow when the ring inside is getting charged. All of it makes for a handy design that you can easily carry in your pockets as well.

If all of this sounds alluring enough, you can buy one of these via the Good eReader Store itself. Meanwhile, here is the video.