Oscal S80 with 33W Fast Charge and 10 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM + 1TB TF

Smartphones are a must-have in today’s lives but for adventurers, the regular types perhaps would be of little help. Rather, they need something that is a lot more rugged and rigid, something of the sort of the Blackview Oscal S80. The new S80 succeeds the S60 that helped Oscal make a name for itself in the niche rugged smartphone segment and the new S80 is expected to take things to another level.

At least, the S80 comes with the specifications that make it quite a powerhouse of a phone. That includes a massive 13,000 mAh battery which the company claims have a standby time of 1,152 hours. The battery features dual electric cores and is backed by 33W fast charging tech while supporting reverse charging as well. The battery is large enough to support playing games for 15 hours or streaming live content for 20 hours.

All of that makes for enough charge to live through being lost even in the most remote parts with maybe no access to electric charging points. In any case, the 33W fast charging tech will allow the phone to acquire 51 percent charge from zero in 66 mins. Another huge plus with the battery is its ability to survive for 8 hours in temperatures as high as 70 degrees or 10.5 hours in temperatures as low as minus 45 degrees.

The phone also boasts IP68 and IP69 level protection against water and dust ingress. Apart from this, the phone conforms to the MIL-STD-810H standards as well which makes it among the safest and has the highest levels of resistance against accidental drops or other impacts.

The S80 otherwise features a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset under the hood. There is 6 gigs of memory onboard with the scope to expand it further by another 4 GB. Storage space amounts to 128 GB that is further expandable to a massive 1 TB, should you need it. The Graphite Cooling System works to keep the interiors cool and can bring down the CPU temperature by 8 degrees. On the front lies a 6.58-inch display having FHD+ resolution. The phone runs Doke OS 3.0 which is based on Android 12.

For optics, there is the 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor and an 8 MP macro shooter at the rear with ArcSoft tech to ensure the highest quality of photos in varied lighting conditions. Oscal said the Sony sensor has 200 percent light sensitivity at night besides being capable of 10fps continuous burst shooting. Coming to the 8 MP secondary lens, it offers 117-degree ultra wide-angle coverage while also being capable of capturing detailed shots with subjects as close as just 2 cm. Also, thanks to Arcsoft Tech 3.0, the phone supports several modes namely Panorama Mode, HDR mode, Night Mode, AI Beauty Mode, and Portrait Mode. The front gets an 8 MP shooter for selfies or video calls.

Other features the S80 comes with include support for NFC tech, a 4-in-1 navigation system, and a special glove mode so that you can continue operating the phone even with your gloves on. As for its availability, the Blackview Oscal S80 is slated to go on sale starting Feb. 13 for just $174.99. Click here if you’d like to pamper yourself with one or are in genuine need of a truly rugged piece for your next trip into uncharted territories.