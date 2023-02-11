Pocketbook releases new firmware update for Era and other e-readers

Pocketbook is gradually releasing the new version 6.7 firmware update for most of their newer e-readers and they are being pushed out automatically over the course of the next week. The supported models include the Pocketbook Era, InkPad 3, InkPad 3 Pro and Touch Lux 5. One of the big changes is the inclusion of more audio formats for better quality sound, such as AptX, LDAC, AAC. and SBC.

Here is the entire changelog. As you can see, there are tons of new features, enhancements and bug fixes.

Reading program

From now, the word of which the translation was searched while reading with the

Dictionary app, can be marked as a «»translation note»». In this case, both the translated

word and its translation are saved into the Notes. When saving a translation note, the user

has the option to select one or more of the most appropriate translations from the list of

all dictionary articles for this word. In addition, it is now possible to also save the context

(one or more sentences) in which the translated word was used in the book into the Notes.

The user can configure the mechanism of exporting words and their translations to the Notes. A pronunciation function has been added to the dictionary of the reader program as well as the dictionary app. With its help one can listen to a translated word. The volume of the pronunciation can be easily configured thanks to the connection with the built-in TTS function. It is now possible to configure the tap zones on the screen of the e-reader. The gesture configuration is available in the Settings. There, under «Personalization», the new section «Gestures in reading mode» has been added, which allows to add in 9 separate touch zones of the book page to assign any of the available actions to them. Smoother scrolling of PDF and DjVu documents in the scroll mode. Improvement of brightness and contrast adjustment in illustrations of FB2-formatted books. Added the ability to the reading settings to enable the display of the page boundary (dotted line) that was displayed on the previous screen for books in PDF and DjVu format. Added tips for user interface elements when reading in the dictionary mode. Added the ability to change the speed of text synthesis by voice (TTS) with a gesture while reading. More correct parsing of author, publisher, series and annotation metadata of comic books in CBZ format. Improvement of the user interface for lists of content and notes. Now it is more convenient to collapse or expand the list of notes. In order to open the book page with the note, the user only needs to tap on the arrow next to the page number. Smoother movement of sliders while highlighting text in a book. Now it is possible to return to the original page after navigating to a search result. More precise positioning of the bookmark icon after changing the font size in EPUB formatted books. Increased tap zone for a more convenient navigation by footnote (link) in the book. More precise page margins in PDF books in scroll mode. Improvement of the sorting algorithms of the notes list. Fixed the problem that could prevent font change in some DOCX-formatted books. Fixed the problem which could cause that some Chinese characters weren’t displayed correctly. Fixed a problem that caused the TTS speech synthesis to not work correctly in some books in Japanese. Fixed the issue that in some Mobi-formatted books the cover was not displayed. Fixed a problem, due to which in some books in PDF or DjVu format the cropping of fields in the scroll mode did not work correctly. Fixed the problem of the incorrect display of the font size in some books in PDF format in reflow mode. Fixed the problem of incorrect translation of hyphenated words when reading a book with a dictionary. Fixed an issue that caused a pencil note to move after changing the scale in PDF- or DjVu-formatted books. Fixed a problem that caused the page to be slightly shifted to the side after the device orientation was changed from portrait to landscape in PDF-formatted books. Fixed an issue that caused some books in PRC format not to open. Fixed a problem, due to which some illustrations were not displayed correctly in some books in EPUB format (instead of displaying illustration on the part of the screen as it was designed, the illustration was displayed on the whole screen). Fixed an issue where an open book could close if you repeatedly resized the font in the open dictionary window. Fixed an issue where a CBR-formatted book could close after creating a screenshot

PocketBook Cloud

Quicker synchronization with the PocketBook Cloud. Book Store app. Fixed a problem that prevented payment in the store immediately after deleting the saved card and adding a new one.

Notes application. Added translation notes as a special type of notes to the list of the app. Now it is possible to sort notes in the list of book notes as well as sort books in the list of books with notes. Now it is possible to export notes from a book or from a group of selected books. Exported notes can be imported on another device. Now group actions on notes are possible, i.e., the user can select a required number of notes and select a general action on them, for example, to export the required number of notes or to delete necessary notes by one action. Optimization of the processing speed when processing a large amount of notes. Large lists of notes are now maintained faster.

Photo Frame

The Photo Frame app is now presented as a separate app in the app list of the device.

With this update the app gets a lot of new useful functions:

– creating and editing of playlists of the images that will be used in the slideshow;

– adjusting the settings of slide show individually for each playlist;

– copying, moving and deleting pictures from a playlist;

– adjusting the slide show interval;

– enabling/disabling the display of the current date and time and the date of creation of

photo together with adjusting the font and positioning of the date in a picture in slide

show;

– shuffle mode;

– controlling the output mode of the slide image: Fit to screen (on black) or Fill screen;

– adjusting the brightness and SMARTLight for the Photo Frame app separately from the

system frontlight settings.

Other improvements

Other Enhancements

A newly downloaded and installed TTS packet will now be chosen automatically. A separate section for reading gesture settings with voice text playback (TTS) enabled has been added. Added Vietnamese to the list of possible user interface languages. Some wording improvements for German language. Fixed an issue where the device could reboot after authorization in the PocketBook Cloud if the device had a large number of books stored on its internal memory (more than 20 thousand). Fixed an issue that could not handle «tap» and «long tap» gestures in the Main Menu of the device if the context menu was opened. Fixed an issue that prevented the browser from restarting in landscape mode when entering the control panel. Fixed the problem that some books borrowed via Onleihe couldn’t be opened. Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

