Amazon Shares the Top 10 Must-Read Series on Kindle Unlimited

Exciting news for readers looking to discover their next favourite binge-worthy series! Kindle Unlimited has unveiled a list of the Top Ten Must-Read Series available to members, including #BookTok favourites, New York Times bestsellers and beloved trilogies. Romantasy lovers can now enjoy the entire Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros and catch up on – or refresh – their favourite dragon riders before the third book, Onyx Storm, releases in January 2025 (79 days from today, but who’s counting?).

Other popular series available on Kindle Unlimited include Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid; Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus romance series, soon to be adapted into a Prime Video show; Kate Stewart’s The Ravenhood; and Rachel Gillig’s The Shepherd King.

With Kindle Unlimited, members have access to thousands of complete series, which they can read on any Kindle device or through the free Kindle app on their computer, tablet, or phone – making it easy to jump into a new series anytime, anywhere.

10 Must-Read Series on Kindle Unlimited