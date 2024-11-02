Hanvon M10 With 10.3-inch Display, Android 14 OS Launched

As expected, Hanvon has launched the M10 E Ink tablet which is aimed at the professionals and creators, ITHome reported. Featuring a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with 300 PPI resolution and supports both pen and touch inputs. On the other side lies a 2.2GHz octa-core processor with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage. The processor supports 6TOPS computing power, which translates to the capability of efficiently processing even complex tasks.

The M10 integrates with the Hanvon AI large model and performs real-time speech-to-text transcription. This can be a helpful feature when you need to convert a meeting or presentation speech into written text. Other intelligent features the M10 supports include handwritten formula recognition and OCR. The 8 MP rear cam can convert your documents into digital copies you can edit and share.

One of the biggest positives of the M10 is the Android 14 OS that comes pre-installed. The tablet has a relatively large 6,500 mAh battery that should last several days easily. The tablet supports wireless connectivity, including Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz). The Type-C interface can be used for data transmission and recharging the battery. The gravity sensor onboard will change display orientation according to how the device is held in either portrait or landscape mode.

The M10 measures 5.8mm in profile and weighs a handy 430 grams. It comes with eight mics onboard and features five physical buttons that can be made to perform different tasks. It can decipher almost all known e-book, image, and audiobook formats, which, coupled with its specs, make the new M10 a versatile device fit for nearly creative or office tasks.

The M10 is only available in China and priced at 4199 yuan, around USD 489.52.