HarperCollins Japan to Launch English Translated Manga in North America

HarperCollins Japan said it is all set to release romance and fantasy manga e-books in the North American market, AnimeNewsNetwork reported. There are going to be 13 manga titles released each month via Amazon. The manga titles are also going to be available via other retailers and form part of its BisouBisou Comics label. As of now, the Amazon page has 30 manga titles listed, with the earliest manga titles released on June 7 and the newest title released on October 23.

The manga titles meant for sale in North America have been carefully selected from the over a hundred manga titles that HarperCollins Japan makes available in Japan. That includes the Petshop of Horrors series by Matsuri Akiono which has been translated into English for distribution in English-speaking regions. Seven Seas had announced earlier in August that it will release the Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector’s Edition manga in February 2025.