PineNote Pre-Orders Currently Open, Shipping Starts Mid-November

Pine64 had already announced about a month ago its plans to launch its PineNote E Ink tablet for the mass market. The pre-order process has now begun with the company stating shipping would begin by the middle of November. The price has been set at $399 which is inclusive of a cover and stylus pen.

For those who need a refresher about the device, the PineNote comes with a 10.1-inch E Ink display having 1404 × 1872 or 227 PPI resolution. The display is scratch-resistant, has an anti-glare coating, and offers 16 levels of greyscale. The 36-level front-lit display offers warm and cold controls, which means the display is going to be perfectly readable even in the absence of light. Underneath lies a quad-core RK3566 processor along with 4 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage.

One of the standout features of the PineNote device is that it runs a Debian-based OS. In fact, the PineNote happens to be the only Linux-based e-note device currently available to buy. The software is open-source, which means users have the liberty to tinker with the installation to tailor it to their specific requirements. While the installation is fairly stable, one cannot rule out unforeseen errors cropping up.

The bundled EMR stylus can be used for taking notes, journaling, scribbling, or sketching. You can jot down notes right on the documents or e-books itself. It comes pre-installed with the Xournal++ app for taking notes. Similarly, there is the Foliate app installed for e-book reading. Other features the PineNote comes with include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, integrated speakers, four microphones, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. All of these make the PineNote quite a nice device for note-taking, reading e-books, and so on.