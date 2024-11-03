Kindle Colorsoft Showing a Mysterious Yellow Glow at the Bottom of the Display

A faint glow of yellow light can undermine all the positive reception that the Kindle Colorsoft has gathered in the short span of time it has been in existence in the public domain so far. It has been just weeks since the new colored Kindle has been launched. The said light has been seen at the bottom portion of the Colorsoft e-readers. It isn’t exactly clear what is causing the light to appear or how widespread the issue is. While many reported to have seen the light appear on their Colorsoft devices, it is unlikely all Kindle Colorsoft devices have them.

In any case, the Colorsoft has already started to ship to customers so that it could be some days for the complete picture to emerge on this. However, given the number of posts that have appeared on Reddit, it seems quite widespread. Even the unit in possession of The Verge also exhibits the yellow light problem.

Amazon too is in cognizance of the issue. A customer care official is reported to have said the issue is due to an anomaly in the software and a firmware update is in the works. Some are of the opinion the issue became evident once they installed the latest update that the company pushed and that it was non-existent when Colorsoft was first introduced.

Amazon Customer Care representatives said anyone who wishes to get their device exchanged or are willing to return the device owing to the issue are free to do so. Many have already availed of the facility, that is they have either exchanged or returned the device while many others seem to be waiting for the fix to arrive.

In the meantime this issue is widespread and the yellow straining issue is driving down the reviews for the Kindle Colorsoft on the Amazon website and people are up in arms about it. Out of all of the new Kindle e-readers that are now out, the Colorsoft is rated the worst.