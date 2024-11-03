Hanvon M10 Mini With 8.2-inch E Ink Display, Android 14 Launched

The Hanvon M10 Mini is here. The e-note device sports an 8.2-inch E Ink display with 293 PPI resolution. Behind it lies an octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. An ultra-thin high-transmittance touch layer sits on top, ensuring higher levels of light transmittance. This makes the display bright and clear, allowing for a superior viewing experience. This is aided further by the 30-level DC dimming with individual cold and warm light controls, which makes the display perfectly illuminated even in adverse light conditions.

Accompanying the M10 Mini is a digital electromagnetic pen B5, which supports 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. You can use the pen to jot down notes, annotate documents or e-books, sketch, scribble, or whatever. It runs Android 14, an open system for installing any app. That’s a huge positive, though, given that it is an e-paper device; you will likely want only to install apps for e-book reading or playing some static games.

The 8 MP camera at the rear can scan documents and create digital copies, allowing you to edit and share documents. The 4200mAh battery onboard should keep the device running for a week or two. The M10 Mini’s wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz). The USB Type-C port (OTG supported) can be used for wired data transmission and battery recharging.

A gravity sensor automatically changes the display orientation depending on whether the device is in portrait or landscape mode. Four microphones can capture lectures and convert them to text in real-time. The device weighs 268 grams and measures 149 x 185.5 x 6 mm. It can decipher almost all known e-books, audiobooks, and image formats. It also has five physical buttons that can be programmed to perform different tasks.

The Hanvon M10 Mini can be ordered via JingDong, where it is priced at 2699 Yuan, which comes to around 379 USD.