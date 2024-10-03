New Consumer-Grade PineNote E Ink Tablet to Launch Soon

Remember the PineNote E Ink tablet that Pine64 had introduced back in 2021? The company had introduced the device as a Developer Edition, something that was meant to be used by advanced users who already possess some amount of hardware and software knowledge. Priced at $399, the PineNote Developer Edition, as it was referred to was projected as an experimental device meant to be used by only experienced developers. Now, as How-to-Geek reported, the company plans to launch a consumer version of the tablet that is going to be aimed at the mass market.

When it was first announced in 2021, the PineNote featured a 10.1-inch 227 PPI E Ink display with 36-level blue and amber light controls. Behind it lies an ARM-based RK3566 quad-core chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. It came with a USB-C port as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The tablet also came bundled with a stylus pen for note-taking.

The tablet lacked a default operating system as well, running only a Debian-based Linux distribution. How-to-Geek stated the tablet is running the Gnome desktop that has been modified to enhance functionality on an e-paper display. Other specs include a stereo speaker and four microphones, a 4000 mAh battery, and a gyroscope to detect changes in device orientation.

The upcoming consumer version of which there is no definite launch window announced as yet is expected to have a similar hardware setup. However, there is going to be a more stable software build to ensure seamless usability for the general users. Pine64 is also expected to offer a passive stylus this time that won’t require to be charged regularly.

It now remains to be seen when the new PineNote makes its debut in the international market though that is expected to happen sometime soon. Stay tuned!