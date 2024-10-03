Amazon Kindle Oasis back in stock for a limited time

If you are in the market for an Amazon Kindle Oasis 10th Generation e-reader and don’t want to risk buying it on eBay or other third-party marketplaces, you are in luck. Amazon has a limited number of them in stock on the US version of their website. The Kindle Oasis is back to its normal price, depending on what type of storage you want or whether or not you want to save money getting the version with advertisements.

This is the first time that the Kindle Oasis has been available to purchase since it was removed from the Amazon site back in February. What is very interesting about the Oasis making a return is that it is reinserted into the “compare Kindle e-readers” table, which lists the models Amazon currently sells and the key selling points.

The Oasis has been one of the most popular e-reader models for a very long time. This device came out in 2019. It had an identical design as the second-iteration Oasis, with a similar 7-inch, 300 PPI screen. There were a couple of differences; the Oasis 3 has a front-lit display and amber LED lights for a warm effect, with 25 LED lights. It also came in two different colours: graphite and champagne gold. It also has an all-aluminum body, page turn buttons, Bluetooth support, and a micro USB for charging.

Since the Oasis is currently being sold and looks like a new model, the battery should last several years. This is why it’s always best to buy brand-new e-readers since they don’t have any charging cycles, which degrades the battery.

