Ello Reading App launches new feature: Storytime

Ello is an AI application and a high-powered learning tool designed to help children improve their reading skills. Powered by Adaptive Learn technology, it is one of the top-rated applications for this age group. Ello reads along with the child and acts as a coach by introducing new vocabulary and correcting errors in pronunciation as needed.

The creators of Ello have enhanced their reading application by introducing a new feature called StoryTime. This feature enables children to generate their own stories using story prompts.

StoryTime uses generative AI to allow children to choose characters, storylines, and settings from its database and then create a story based on their choices and reading level. It’s a great way for children to engage in reading and learning!

StoryTime reads the story with the child and provides the same guidance as normal. The difference lies in the child creating the story they are reading, enhancing the learning experience. It becomes more of a game-like experience than a simple reading one.

But it is not just a game; it is an advanced phonics learning tool that works with the child to improve their reading skills. For example, if Mary has difficulty with words ending in “TH,” after reading with the child, the AI will become aware of this and create prompts and storylines containing those letters. It is a personalized approach to reading and writing. What child can resist reading a story they created?

The plots and characters are limited to ensure safety protocols are being met. Imagine what would happen if the AI were left to its own devices. It might inadvertently create a violent storyline. We have a problem banning books; imagine if society started to ban generative artificial intelligence. What would the implications be? Who knows, that might happen in the future, but currently, AI is acting as intended.

The exciting news about StoryTime was announced three days ago, and there aren’t many reviews. It will be exciting to see how educators and parents will embrace and make the most of this new feature.

Image by Amberrose Nelson from Pixabay

