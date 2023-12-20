Best Children Books of 2023: According to Children’s Publishers [Publishers Weekly Survey]

Recently, Publisher Weekly asked staffers at children’s publishing houses about their favorite Children books in 2023. Here are their recommendations:

The Mona Lisa Vanishes by Nicholas Day

Alvina Ling, v-p and editor-in-chief, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

“I listened to the audiobook and found it to be utterly delightful. I loved the conversational voice sprinkled with humorous asides, the informative and engaging facts, and most of all this book tells an incredible story that I had no idea even happened. I found myself recounting so many facts to my husband and friends while I read, and when I finished the book I immediately went back and listened to the beginning again.”

I Will Read to You

Kate O’Sullivan, executive editor, Clarion Books

“This book has lots of sparkle and surprise, loveable monsters of all stripes, and a rallying call to kindness. Though I predict we’ll be savoring this one year-round, it gets bonus points for being an extra sweet treat during many readers’ favorite season—the spooky one.”

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen

Kay Frost, inventory assistant, Candlewick Press

“This is the book I shoved at absolutely everyone and anyone. Owen is a witty, meticulous writer with a rare eye for craft, and her retelling of the little-known Brothers Grimm tale “The Goose Girl” is her best work yet. It feels overdone to say “this is the book I wish I’d had as a kid,” but I really mean it.”

All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord

Emily Ritter, assistant director of digital marketing, Simon & Schuster

“As a long-time Lord fan, I was so excited to read this new book, but I didn’t expect it to run me over in such a beautiful way. The alternating timelines between past and present drew me through the story, and the love between Hannah and her best friend, Sophie, was everything. I desperately wanted to hold Hannah as she struggled with her loss and grief. I loved all the secrets in this book, the swoony romance, the mystery of what happened, and above all, the friendship that is at the heart of every Emery Lord book. I immediately wanted to read it again, and I’m sure I will!”

Better Nate Than Ever

Kate Egan, executive editor, Pixel + Ink

“I love Nate’s wry voice and big dreams, plus I love being right there with him as he sees that the world is so much bigger than he had dared to imagine. Even on third reading, this book still makes me laugh and cry (for real!). Also, I first listened to it on a long-ago road trip with my own kids, not New Yorkers, and because of Nate they still believe that Duane Reade is a magical wonderland.”

Huda F. Cares?

Katie Cunningham, senior v-p, editorial, and associate publisher, Candlewick Press

“ Opened it up… read a few pages… read more pages… read the whole thing in one feverish hour. After that and over the next couple of days, I read everything of Huda’s that I could get my eyeballs on. Huda F. Are You? Yes. That Can Be Arranged? Absolutely. Yes, I’m Hot in This? You betcha. I only stopped because I ran out of material but I’m waiting patiently. “

Tokyo Night Parade by J.P. Takahashi and Minako Tomigahara

Feather Flores, editor, Atheneum Books for Young Readers

“It’s lush and wondrous, with an undercurrent of fierce love—a celebration big enough to hold the sorrow, confusion, and longing of belonging to many worlds but not always having easy answers about how they fit together, a sentiment that diasporic readers understand well. I’ve made a special place in my heart for this one!”

The Changeover by Margaret Mahy

Susan Van Metre, executive editorial director, Walker Books US

“A very cool teacher because it is a book about witchcraft and gender confusion and demon possession and sexual longing. To quote Caroline, “It’s a banger,” and one that presaged so many of today’s romantic fantasies. But it also has something rare, even in today’s YA novels: parent characters who have their own agendas and complicated lives on the page. So maybe reading it now, 30 years after Donna praised it, was meant to be.”

Looking Up by Stephan Pastis

Megan Noes, marketing coordinator, education and library, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing

“The main character reminded me of myself as a kid—snarky and sweet. Pastis manages to comically and touchingly depict the familiar angst of trying to resist change and deal with, or not deal with, grief. The best moments are with the strange yet authentic side characters, like the grumpy shopkeeper who can magically select the right toy for each kid, but only if they’ve done their homework. I felt somewhat duped that I didn’t see the twist coming, but it was completely worth it to get to spend time in Looking Up’s world.”

One Smart Cookie by Mika Song

Phoebe Kosman, director of marketing, publicity, and key partnerships, Candlewick Press

“We couldn’t wait for One Smart Cookie to come out this summer. It was even better and funnier than we’d hoped, while (spoiler) answering the timeless question of who actually writes fortune-cookie fortunes, and it swiftly found a place in our bedtime-book rotation.”

A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat

Andrea Colvin, editorial director, Graphic Publishing, Little, Brown Ink

“Absolutely exhilarating! It perfectly captured both middle-school angst and the joy of a first requited crush, both set against the background of experiencing something completely new—a different culture and place—for the first time. Even more, this book is—exquisitely—about that first moment in our lives when we realize growth is happening, and that we are becoming someone new. A beautiful, sweet, perfect read.”

The Unfortunate Life of Worms by Noemi Vola

Steph Stilwell, senior designer, Little Bee Books