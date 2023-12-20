The Square Enix bundle will let you read manga while supporting charity

Here is something from Square Enix that can bring cheers to the hard-core manga fans anywhere in the world. The Japanese entertainment giant is now offering a “Manga Collection” bundle comprising manga e-books worth $271 that is available to download worldwide, GamingTrend reported. The manga e-books which otherwise cost $271 are available to download by January 6, 2024.

All of this forms part of the Humble Bundle where there are no fixed prices for the offering. Instead, it is what can be considered a pay-what-you-want deal where users can download all of the bundle for as low as just $1. That happens to be the lowest of a sliding scale price which starts at $1, with the proceeds contributed to the Binc Foundation — a nonprofit committed to aiding bookstore and comic shop employees.

The “Manga Collection” comprises 28 e-books, encompassing an array of manga genres and sub-genres. Ranging from the dynamic realms of shonen and seinen to the tender nuances of slice-of-life and romance, and venturing into the fantastical realms of isekai, this collection is a diverse literary journey.

Among the more notable series that are part of the collection include the initial three volumes of the beloved A Man and His Cat and the enchanting My Dress-Up Darling. What makes this even more special is that a portion of the proceeds will be channeled towards charity.