Lerner Publishing Group Acquires Gecko Press

This week, Lerner Publishing Group announced the acquisition of New Zealand-based Gecko Press. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults.

Gecko Press is an award-winning independent publisher of children’s books from the world’s best writers and illustrators. The publication was founded in 2005, and it specializes in publishing translated editions of picture books, chapter books, and board books for children. Gecko Press books are sold in the English-speaking world in digital and print editions.

In 2011, Lerner – one of the largest independently owned children’s book publishers in the USA, started distributing Gecko. Now, after the acquisition, Gecko will act as an international imprint of Lerner.

The acquisition involves about 200 titles, including up to 20 new titles to be launched in 2024. Current Gecko associate publisher Rachel Lawson, based in New Zealand, will supervise the acquisition as the new publisher-at-large, Gecko Press. Founder and CEO Julia Marshall will stay in her position as a consultant.

Marshall said:

“Lerner Publishing Group is the best home and now the future of Gecko Press. Lerner is an independent company with great vision and integrity, and with Rachel Lawson at the helm, Gecko Press will continue its brand of curiously good international books for children.”

The learner will tackle all customer services, fulfillment, business management, and general publishing for Gecko in all regions, effective from January 1, 2024. Everything will be handled from Lerner’s headquarters in the USA. Sales and distribution partnerships with Bounce (United Kingdom) and Walker Books (Australia and New Zealand) will remain unaffected.

Adam Lerner, publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group, said: