Woot sale offering Kindle Oasis and Fire HD 10 tablet for really cheap

Here is your chance to pick up a Kindle Oasis or Fire tablet for really cheap. The trade-off here is that those aren’t new but Amazon is claiming each of the devices that have been put on sale are subjected to a thorough testing procedure to ensure those work to the optimum each time. Each of the units is fully functional and comes bundled with the same accessories that you will have when bought in new condition. However, there might be some signs of those having been used before though nothing too gross to not make you want to own these again.

Here are the individual deals available right now:

Kindle Oasis – 10th Gen, 2019 Model – $119.99 – $149.99

On offer are models with 8 GB or 32 GB of storage in Graphite and Champagne Gold color scheme.

Kindle Oasis – 9th Gen, 2017/18 Model – $79.99–$99.99

On offer are models with 8 GB or 32 GB of storage but only in Graphite shade.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet – 2019 model with 32 GB of storage.

The ad-supported model is right now available to buy for just $39.99.

If you have been looking to buy a Kindle e-reader or a Fire tablet on the cheap, this could be the right moment to do so. With Amazon guaranteeing its efficacy, you can be rest assured those would work to the optimum each time. However, with prices being cheap, you have to act fast as those aren’t likely to remain on sale for long.