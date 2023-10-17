Gen Z Loves Dark Fantasy: Here’s Why

When it comes to genres that Gen Z are reading nowadays, dark fantasy definitely tops the list. Dark fantasy is a different approach than regular feel-good stories as it provides an overall realistic touch. It gives a sympathetic perspective to the villains’ side of the story, which is definitely true. Also, it helps the readers to explore and get a better understanding of other complex areas like power, corruption, and the human soul.

Today’s generation is more drawn towards discovering things, and fortunately, dark fantasy genres deliver the same. It allows the generation to discover the dark side of the human and its emotions like fear, lust, and revenge and get a better understanding of the human psyche. The raw and authentic stories help the generation explore their own dark emotions while ascertaining the characters.

Another factor that contributes to the popularity of dark fantasy among Gen Z is freedom. In this genre, the reader can question things and keep their imagination intact. Also, the unexpected twists and turns make it even more interesting to read. Sometimes, you never even know what to expect in the upcoming chapter, which is certainly fascinating.

Dark fantasy genres also work as a mirror to the real world. Whatever the main character faces, the reader reflects and aims to apply it in the real world. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, dark fantasy speaks the villain’s side of the story, which gives a clear perception of human nature. Gen Z, being the curious minds, are often interested in finding the other side of the story. It gives them a better view of complex moral dilemmas.

Also, people, or Gen Z, who are into fight scenes can definitely expect the action that they need through dark fantasy. That’s because the fighting scenes for these books are so well-written that one wouldn’t be able to stop themselves from reading the entire chapter.

One of the main things about dark fantasy stories is that everything about it makes sense. And that’s exactly what Gen Z wants. It’s beyond the feel-good stories that are mostly about the positives and not very realistic.

Many of the Gen Z readers want to read about the things that are happening in real life, and that’s exactly what they get (even more, actually) through the genre.

What are your thoughts about the dark fantasy theme books? Which one are your favorite reads of all? Let us know in the comments.