Here are the winners of the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards

The 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards is here. It is the 15th edition of the annual award event, which is unique in that the readers vote for the best book of the year. The Goodreads Choice Awards program first started in 2009.

Here is the list of winners for 2023 in different categories.

Best Fiction

Embarking on a remarkable journey, R.F. Kuang transcends the boundaries of genre expertise to carve out a niche as a literary force with “Yellowface.” This narrative gem unfolds as a piercing parable, unravelling the layers of the publishing industry itself. Woven with threads of satire, metafiction, and a slow-burning thrill, the book weaves a nuanced cultural critique, spotlighting the intricate dynamics of race and tokenism entrenched within the fabric of the literary world.

Best Historical Fiction

In a masterful deviation from the conventional historical fiction novel, Emilia Hart’s “Weyward” unfolds as a captivating exploration of three women’s intertwined destinies across distinct timelines—1619, 1942, and 2019. Hart’s narrative artistry seamlessly threads through time, revealing the compelling encounters of these desperate women with an enduring feminine force intricately tied to the very essence of the land. As a bonus, delve into the witchy etymology of “weyward” for an added layer of mystique and enchantment.

Best Mystery & Thriller

Following the success of “The Housemaid,” a nominee last year in the Mystery & Thriller category, Freida McFadden, author and practicing physician, clinches her first Goodreads Choice Award with the sequel, “The Housemaid’s Secret.” In this latest instalment, the enigmatic maid with a secret, Millie Calloway, finds herself entangled in another precarious situation. McFadden continues to showcase her signature blend of psychological suspense and plot twists that keep readers on the edge of their seats, solidifying her position as a master storyteller in the genre.

Best Romance

Emily Henry secures her triumphant third consecutive win in the category with a story of a couple navigating the delicate aftermath of a breakup while trying to maintain a harmonious atmosphere on an impending trip with friends. The narrative unfolds as a clever spin on the classic fake-dating trope, showcasing Henry’s knack for infusing freshness into familiar themes. What makes her three-in-a-row achievement even more remarkable is that she crafted this winning streak with just four adult romances in her entire repertoire.

Best Romantasy

In an unstoppable literary ascent, Rebecca Yarros’ dragon-rider fantasy/romance emerges as the definitive book of the year, riding the currents of BookTok support to soar into the bestseller stratosphere. Yarros’ remarkable triumph has cultivated a massive fandom of dedicated readers, solidifying her status as a literary sensation. Notably, the book played a pivotal role in popularizing the term for this year’s hottest hybrid genre: romantasy.

Best Fantasy

Leigh Bardugo reclaims the throne with “Hell Bent,” securing the top spot in this year’s Fantasy category. Notably, this victory is no coincidence, as the book is the sequel to “Ninth House,” the 2019 Fantasy category champion. Bardugo’s beloved series continues to redefine the landscape of dark academia literature, offering Ivy League enthusiasts a captivating journey into a realm of clandestine societies, occult practices, and interdimensional gateways.

Best Science Fiction

T.J. Klune’s inventive novel seamlessly blends fantasy and science fiction, transporting the timeless themes of the Pinocchio legend into the conceptual landscapes of the 21st century and beyond. Androids, anxieties, and the formation of found families are expertly woven into the narrative, showcasing Klune’s intuitive grasp of modern mythmaking. In his hands, this classic tale gains contemporary resonance, inviting readers to explore the intersections of tradition and innovation in a thought-provoking journey.

Best Horror

As the revered elder statesman and godfather of the genre, Stephen King continues to dominate the Horror category. This year, he makes a chilling return with “Holly,” placing the beloved character, private investigator Holly Gibney, in a harrowing confrontation with a pair of uniquely depraved antagonists. King’s latest work seamlessly blends elements of character study, thriller, and a cautionary tale that resonates with the eerie nuances of octogenarian academics. In “Holly,” King once again demonstrates his mastery in weaving a narrative that captivates and terrifies equally.

Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction

Rebecca Ross’ “Divine Rivals” emerges as a colossal sensation on BookTok, offering readers a refreshingly new fantasy realm teeming with vengeful gods, the haunting spectres of war, and the transformative power of love in its myriad forms. Notably, the novel champions the virtues of old-world correspondence, urging readers to rediscover the intimate art of writing letters. For those eagerly anticipating the next chapter, the good news is that the second installment of the series is set to grace U.S. shelves on December 26, promising a continuation of the enchanting journey into Ross’ captivating world.

Best Young Adult Fiction

Ali Hazelwood, known for crafting intelligent love stories for discerning adult readers, successfully plunges into the young adult genre with “Check & Mate.” The novel follows the journey of Mallory Greenleaf, a reluctant chess genius navigating the intricate moves and strategies on the board and in the game of life. Hazelwood also proves that smart kids deserve love, weaving a compelling narrative that resonates with the wit and charm that have become her signature in the literary world.

Best Debut Novel

Keen-eyed readers will catch the double triumph of debut author Emilia Hart in this year’s GCAs, securing not just one but two prizes, including Best Historical Fiction. “Weyward,” as a first novel, is a testament to Hart’s skill and ambition, masterfully intertwining magical realism with historical conjecture. The narrative unfolds the tales of three remarkable women across different eras, showcasing Hart’s ability to craft a story that is both accomplished and ambitious, leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

Best Nonfiction

Matthew Desmond, a distinguished sociologist and Pulitzer Prize winner clinches this year’s prize with a book destined to become a cornerstone in the annals of history. With courage and intellectual rigour, Desmond poses uncomfortably probing questions about poverty in the United States, setting the stage for a compelling and persuasive argument advocating for a bold new agenda of shared prosperity. His work is not just a book for the present but a timeless exploration that future historians will undoubtedly cite for generations to come.

Best Memoir & Autobiography

In the realm of high-profile celebrity memoirs released this year, Britney Spears’ eagerly anticipated book not only garnered ecstatic applause from her devoted fan base but also received acclaim from critics. For those keeping score, Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” claimed the runner-up position in this category. So, mathematically speaking, in the Goodreads voters’ scoreboard, it’s American Pop Princess and British Royal Scion—at least for now.

Best History & Biography

David Grann, a seasoned journalist and veteran researcher, delves into the haunting narrative of an 18th-century British warship in his expansive work, “The Wager.” This meticulously crafted book unravels the bloody fate of the vessel, giving voice to two distinct groups of survivors, each with their version of What Happened. Grann’s narrative is a masterful blend of rigorous research and true-crime flair, infusing survival tale, legal thriller, and horror story elements. In its scope and depth, “The Wager” is one of the most captivating reads of the year, inviting readers on a journey that transcends genres and leaves an indelible mark on exploring historical mysteries.

Best Humor

In a culture marked by growing divisions, there’s a universal truth we can all rally behind: The Fonz, embodied by Henry Winkler, is, was, and will forever be cool. Winkler’s delightful memoir is a testament to this bedrock wisdom, unveiling the actor’s keen observations, generous heart, and impressive writing skills. It’s a heartwarming reminder that, sometimes, the good guys do finish first, after all.