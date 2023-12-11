Kobo’s Picks For The Best Books Of 2023

Every year, Kobo releases its hand-picked list of best books every year in different categories. And, here are Kobo’s best books of 2023:

Crime & Mystery

The Whispers by Ashley Audrain

All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham

A Death at the Party by Amy Stuart

Midnight is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Literary Fiction

River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

My Nemesis by Charmaine Craig

Ghost Music by An Yu

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

Maame by Jessica George

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Rouge by Mona Awad

Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune

In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas

The Mythmakers by Keziah Weir

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Speculative Fiction

Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett

Godkiller by Hannah Kaner

Chlorine by Jade Song

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi

Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi

A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid

A Queen of Thieves & Chaos by K. A. Tucker

Biography, memoir, and other true stories

Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones

The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey

Congratulations, The Best Is Over! by R. Eric Thomas

Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast by John Vaillant

Argument, explanation, and big ideas