Kobo's Picks For The Best Books Of 2023

Every year, Kobo releases its hand-picked list of best books every year in different categories. And, here are Kobo’s best books of 2023:

Crime & Mystery

  • The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
  • All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham
  • A Death at the Party by Amy Stuart
  • Midnight is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead
  • The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Literary Fiction

  • River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta
  • Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
  • My Nemesis by Charmaine Craig
  • Ghost Music by An Yu
  • Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
  • Maame by Jessica George
  • Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • Rouge by Mona Awad
  • Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
  • In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
  • The Mythmakers by Keziah Weir
  • Happy Place by Emily Henry

Speculative Fiction

  • Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
  • Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
  • Chlorine by Jade Song
  • The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
  • Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  • The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
  • Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi
  • A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid
  • A Queen of Thieves & Chaos by K. A. Tucker

Biography, memoir, and other true stories

  • Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson
  • The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
  • Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
  • The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey
  • Congratulations, The Best Is Over! by R. Eric Thomas
  • Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast by John Vaillant

Argument, explanation, and big ideas

  • Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby
  • Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run by Martinus Evans
  • Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom by Dolly Alderton
  • Black Friend: Essays by Ziwe
  • You Just Need to Lose Weight: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
  • Ultra-Processed People: Why We Can’t Stop Eating Food That Isn’t Food by Chris van Tulleken
  • Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer

