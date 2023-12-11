Kobo’s Picks For The Best Books Of 2023

Every year, Kobo releases its hand-picked list of best books every year in different categories. And, here are Kobo’s best books of 2023:
Crime & Mystery
- The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
- All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham
- A Death at the Party by Amy Stuart
- Midnight is the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead
- The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Literary Fiction
- River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta
- Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
- My Nemesis by Charmaine Craig
- Ghost Music by An Yu
- Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
- Maame by Jessica George
- Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Rouge by Mona Awad
- Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
- In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
- The Mythmakers by Keziah Weir
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
Speculative Fiction
- Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
- Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
- Chlorine by Jade Song
- The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
- Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi
- A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid
- A Queen of Thieves & Chaos by K. A. Tucker
Biography, memoir, and other true stories
- Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
- The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey
- Congratulations, The Best Is Over! by R. Eric Thomas
- Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast by John Vaillant
Argument, explanation, and big ideas
- Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby
- Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run by Martinus Evans
- Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom by Dolly Alderton
- Black Friend: Essays by Ziwe
- You Just Need to Lose Weight: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
- Ultra-Processed People: Why We Can’t Stop Eating Food That Isn’t Food by Chris van Tulleken
- Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
