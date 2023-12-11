Several PocketBook, Kindle, and Kobo e-readers still discounted

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales might be over but the fun continues. Several e-reader devices are still being offered at attractive discounts which means you can still land up a good deal if you are looking for a nice e-reader device.

Take for instance the PocketBook InkPad Color 2 which is currently on sale at Amazon for $60 less. While it used to sell for $329 at other times, it is now selling for $269. However, you have to keep in mind this happens to be the PocketBook InkPad model featuring the Kaleido Plus display. It has a black-and-white resolution of 300 PPI while color resolution stands at 100PPI instead of 150PPI on the latest Kaleido 3 display. If you can think you can do with the slightly less capable color display, the PocketBook InkPad Color 2 can be a great choice, more so when you are getting the same at a nice discount.

Then there are a couple of Kobo e-readers on sale too. Specifically, it is the Kobo Clara 2E that is now selling for $119, which is 14 percent less than the usual price. Amazon is also claiming it to be the lowest price it has been in a month.

If you are looking for something better, there is the Kobo Libra 2 that is selling for $169 at the moment, which is 11 percent less than the usual price. The Libra 2 can be considered the Kobo equivalent of the Kindle Oasis and features a waterproof build, asymmetrical design, and physical page turn buttons.

Last but not least, there is the Kindle Paperwhite which you can pick up for $124.99, which is 11 percent less than the usual price. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids, on the other hand, is selling for 15 percent less at $144.99.

Then there is the Kindle Scribe which right now can be picked up for $269.99, which is 21 percent less than the regular price. Pick up two Scribe devices and you can save another $40 on the bundle.