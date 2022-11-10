Interesting Facts About Jewels for Story Tellers

Are you an aspiring writer? Are you looking for ideas to inspire your next story? Do you have writers block?

Most writers find inspiration in the little things. We may see hidden meanings in types of flowers, birds, or cars. Even jewels can inspire a new arc in a story. Diamonds and other crystals are not only beautiful, but they’re also symbols of different things, such as personalities.

Below are interesting facts about jewels and crystals that might help you develop ideas for your next story.

1. Diamond

Diamonds are probably the most common gemstone known to people. In stories, these gemstones can serve as symbols for the royal family or contain certain vital powers to the plot.

For instance, in some cultures, diamonds are believed to give people strength and courage when fighting. An aspiring writer can use this information to characterize warriors if they exist in their story.

In addition, during the Middle Ages, people believed diamonds contained healing powers. This fact can turn stories differently, such as using a diamond-inspired object to aid the protagonist.

Another fun fact about diamonds is that the first engagement ring made out of diamonds was given to Mary of Burgundy. This fact can inspire writers to create a story involving a ring made of a rare material that symbolizes true love for the protagonists.

Writers can also search for rings for inspiration, such as engagement rings in New Zealand, to write about them in great detail. There are many ways to fit diamonds into your story — you just have to use your imagination.

2. Sapphire

Sapphire is normally thought to be a blue gemstone. In reality, it can come in different colors, such as yellow, green, violet, pink, and purple.

An interesting fact about this gemstone is that it follows right behind diamonds in terms of its hardness. Authors can use this fact to emphasize the symbolism between two characters in which one character is supposedly weaker than the other.

In addition, sapphires are known to be a symbol of royalty. In medieval times, royals who wore this gemstone in battle were said to be protected because of it. A novelist can use this symbolism in their story through foreshadowing and other literary techniques.

This gemstone and its history continue to inspire authors today, and not only because of its beautiful colors. Use it to move past your writer’s block and create a captivating story.

3. Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is a gemstone known for its deep blue color; its name also means “blue stone”, in which Lapis means stone in Latin and Azula means blue in Arabic. This stone’s colors can range from green-blue to violet-blue, even with gold specks.

A fun fact about this gem is that it’s mainly mined in northeast Afghanistan, and some are also mined in Russia and Chile. This fact is inspiring for authors who might need a motive for their antagonists, in which the antagonist is searching for an object that can only be found in far-off places.

4. Jade

In ancient China, Jade, a beautiful green gemstone, was valued as the most precious stone.

As the imperial gemstone in Chinese culture, it has heavenly and royalties. Like other gemstones, this stone can also serve as symbol for characters in stories. This stone was also used to create weapons, such as knives and axe heads.

Final Thoughts

There are many more gemstones that carry different symbols and histories that might inspire authors to write more. With a little creativity and research, your next story will surprise your audience.