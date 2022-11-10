First look at the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra Writing Tablet

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra is a new breed of E INK tablet that is quite different from their entire product line of dedicated e-readers and e-notes. Onyx has developed new speed modes called BOOX Super Refresh Technology that makes this more responsive than other e-paper tablets on the market. The major selling points on the Ultra is the new camera system that has OCR technology and also has a dedicated GPU to handle games and other multimedia content. Android 11 is the OS and it has full access to the Google Play Store. It is available to buy from the Good e-Reader Store for $599.

The Tab Ultra features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1404×1872 with 227 PPI. The sides of the bezel around the screen is black, but the back plate has a stylish phantom black color and there is a strip on the front of the bezel with this color too, it makes it look like the left side is a spine of a book. The back is where the 16 MP camera is. You can take pictures of documents, books or manga and edit them with the note taking app.

There is a front-lit display with both white and amber LED lights for cool and warm lighting. This lighting system shines over the e-paper display and not into your eyes, making it an enjoyable experience to use it with minimal lighting.

You can take notes on the TAB Ultra, and comes with a free Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus. The screen has 4096 levels of pressure sensativity and palm rejection. Onyx has a great note taking experience that is great for freehand drawing, taking notes, jotting down your train of thought or editing PDF files. Latency when drawing is very low and there are plenty of templates to chose from for your backgrounds.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm octa-core CPU 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If this is not enough storage for you, there is an SD card slot capable of housing an additional 2TB of additional storage. You can listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts via wireless headphones or an external speaker with the accompanied Bluetooth 5.0 standard. However, there is also dual speakers that you can use and the sound quality is excellent. There dual microphones too, so this is good for making audio notes or talking with your friends. Transferring documents, books or PDF files is easy with the USB-C port. One of the nice things about the Tab Ultra is the G-sensor, which will automatically rotate the screen, similar to an iPad. You can surf the web, access cloud storage or download apps, since it has Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz. It is powered by a giant 6700 mAh battery, which should be good for about three weeks of constant usage. The dimensions are 225x184x6.7mm and weighs 480g.

The Boox Tab Ultra is running Google Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store, which is preinstalled. Users can just sign into their account and start downloading their favorite apps. The built in e-reading app is really good and supports a myriad of formats, such as PDF, EPUB, PDF-DRM, EPUB-DRM, TXT, RTF, HTML, CHM, DOC, FB2.

The retail packaging for the Tab Ultra is rather vanilla. There is a black box with a cutout of the tablet and on the back is a bunch of tech specs in a dozen different languages. This has always been a big draw about investing in the Onyx ecosystem. Language support is critical for the success of a brand and since it is using the stock Android language system, it will leave nobody without their native language on the UI and all of the apps. Inside the box is a Pen-2-Pro, some replacement nibs, a quick start guide and warranty information, in addition to a USB-C cable.



