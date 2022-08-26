New Lord of the Rings Book Club launched ahead of the series debut on Prime Video

Amazon Books today launched its latest Top Book Club which is focused entirely on The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Book Club is being hosted by the Amazon Book Review’s Managing Editor, Marcus Mann, and will go online this September. It is going to be a monthly affair and will cover The Fellowship of the Rings first in September followed by The Two Towers in October and The Return of the King in November.

“Reading The Lord of the Rings has been one of my favorite escapes since I was a child when the series first captured my imagination,” said Marcus. “I’m thrilled to be able to take this journey through Middle-earth again with readers around the world in our new Amazon Book Club. I can’t wait to share the experience and learn from the perspective of old fans and new alike!”

To mark the event, there is going to be an interactive club that would be hosted by Marcus and is going to be a platform for members to celebrate the shared love for the series. No wonder there is going to be an overflow of emotions what with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power all set to air on Prime Video starting September 2. The LOTR franchise has always had a dedicated fan base, and everyone is brimming with excitement in anticipation of the upcoming release. Marcus will be making things all the more exciting by discussing the various aspects of the adventure as depicted in the book as well as the show as the series goes online.

As it is with Amazon Book Clubs, the LOTR Book Club is free and open to all. Anyone who’d like to be part of the fun can join and interact with other Tolkien fans from around the world by clicking here.