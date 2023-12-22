Seasonal Reading – Do Readers Really Want To Read Seasonal Books?

Source

Readers often love to read seasonal books for various reasons. Reading the seasonal read can be fun and exciting for book lovers. You can read them physically or use applications for e-books to read them online.

Now is the time of winter, which is a festival season, and can be stressful in terms of decorating, preparing food for guests, and attending parties. To keep stress at bay, readers often read seasonal books on Christmas, fall love stories, winter war, fiction, etc. Many authors even specially release holiday season books, hoping to increase the sales that come from Christmas presents.

Seasonal reading adds a new layer to life and enhances your reading experience. Selecting the books based on the mood of the current season gives you a chance to immerse yourself in the atmosphere. In summer, reading a book can make you feel comfortable and can give your mind relief from heat waves. Also, get an escape from hot days by reading winter books to change your mind and mood.

Each season has unique characteristics for activities, weather, travel, food, etc. And, by reading seasonal books, you can expand your knowledge about all these. Here are the best seasonal books of all time:

Spring

Spring is the time of year known for new beginnings, fresh fragrances, and soothing weather. This is also a season to travel with family and friends. You can double your enjoyment by reading “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens, “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and “A Room” with a View by E. M. Forster.

Summer

The time to explore beaches and mountains is Summer. Hot days are best to engage in fun activities at the beach or for water sports. Also, reading summer books at the beachside during sunset is something you shouldn’t miss. Pamper yourself with “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, “My Antonia” by Willa Cather, “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton, and “Romeo and Juliet” by Shakespeare – some of the best reads for summer.

Autumn

The cover of the book “Cemetery Boys By Aiden Thomas” gives autumn vibes, and it is best to read in this season. In addition, you can enjoy reading “Go Tell It on the Mountain” by James Baldwin, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Ernest Hemingway, “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, and “Siddhartha” by Hermann Hesse.

Winter

Winter is all about spending cozy time with family and friends. Increase the warmth in cold weather by reading your favorite seasonal novel. Books such as “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote, “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison, “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London, and “Nineteen Eighty-Four” by George Orwell are some of the best seasonal books for winter months.

You can buy them from a store near you or read them on e-readers/online platforms. Also, check the list of new books on Amazon Kindle to celebrate Christmas, New Year, and upcoming seasons.