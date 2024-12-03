Good e-Reader

The Best Amazon Kindle Books for December 2024

It is the last month of the year, and the previous wave of good books is coming out or will come out sometime this December. There are several new and notable e-books, such as the latest from Brandon Sanderson. The long-awaited explosive climax to the first arc of the #1 New York Times bestselling Stormlight Archive. This iconic epic fantasy masterpiece has sold more than 10 million copies.

Preview Product Price
Don't Let the Forest In Don't Let the Forest In $11.99 Buy on Amazon
Trouble Island: A Novel Trouble Island: A Novel $14.99 Buy on Amazon
The Resurrectionist The Resurrectionist $14.28 Buy on Amazon
The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography $14.99 Buy on Amazon
Bellevue (A Medical Thriller) Bellevue (A Medical Thriller) $14.99 Buy on Amazon
Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive (The Stormlight Archive, 5) Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive (The Stormlight Archive, 5) $19.99 Buy on Amazon
The Voyage Home: A Novel (Women of Troy Book 3) The Voyage Home: A Novel (Women of Troy Book 3) $14.99 Buy on Amazon
The Rivals: A Novel (Claudia Lin Book 2) The Rivals: A Novel (Claudia Lin Book 2) $11.99 Buy on Amazon
Sister Snake: A Novel Sister Snake: A Novel $14.99 Buy on Amazon
CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman $14.99 Buy on Amazon
Private Rites: A Novel Private Rites: A Novel $14.99 Buy on Amazon
A Century of Tomorrows: How Imagining the Future Shapes the Present A Century of Tomorrows: How Imagining the Future Shapes the Present $16.99 Buy on Amazon
Rental House: A Novel Rental House: A Novel $14.99 Buy on Amazon

Editor-in-chief | michael@goodereader.com | Website | + posts

Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

