Kindle Unlimited Subscription Costs Less Than a Dollar

Amazon is offering a deal that hardcore book lovers may find hard to ignore – three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for less than a dollar. It is $0.99 to be precise which makes for substantial savings considering that it takes $11.99 per month to become a Kindle Unlimited member. As Mashable pointed out, it’s $34.98 or 97 percent less than what the service costs at other times.

There is no mention of when the deal will be taken off though it is always best to make the most of it when it is still available. The deal is quite similar to what you have during Amazon Prime. With no other major shopping event forthcoming, it is unlikely prices are going to be this low for Kindle Unlimited anytime soon.

The Kindle Unlimited service otherwise offers a staggering collection of books to be read. More specifically, you have access to more than 4 million books which cover almost any genre that you might think of. In fact, you get to choose from scores of titles from every genre. Apart from e-books, Kindle Unlimited also offers thousands of audiobooks as well as magazines.

Also, a nice thing about Kindle Unlimited is that you don’t need a Kindle device to be part of all the fun. Anyone can have access to the service as long as they are able to install the Kindle reading app on their device. Having a Kindle is nice nonetheless though it’s just that the service is not biased towards the Kindle.