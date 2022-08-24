The Best CS:GO Books to Download on Your eReader

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, launched by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment in 2012 has earned its name and fame as one of the most popular multiplayer shooting games around the world.

Besides offering an adrenaline-filled gaming experience, it also gives the players an opportunity to earn money via streaming, partaking in tournaments, and trading, and there is also some great CSGO gambling sites available in the ecosystem that has developed around the game. Quite naturally, a lot of CS:GO lover’s dream of choosing the game as a career opportunity.

However, one must go through every nook and cranny of the game before becoming a professional in it. For all the bibliophiles out there, this article tries to shortlist the best CS:GO books that can be downloaded on an eBook Reader. The books would essentially guide a player through the basics as well as provide some tips and tricks for enhancing his/her expertise in it.

Best Tips and Tricks for CS:GO – Minh Hoang Pham

Best Tips and Tricks for CS:GO is the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Game Guide 2019 by Minh Hoang Pham, and is probably one of the most widely celebrated books that post-mortems the game for a better understanding of the players. Not only does it provide a thorough analysis of the features of the game, but also helps the players to improve their movements, aim, choice of weapons, and money management. This book is a must-read for someone who wants to improve their gameplay as well as make the most money out of it.

Being published in 2019, the book is quite up to date in covering the latest versions of the game, as the earlier ones lie at the risk of missing out on newer updates implemented in the game. One can buy or read the book on popular eBook readers like Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books, and Walmart eBooks.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive Game Guide – Hiddenstuff Entertainment

Published by Hiddenstuff Entertainment in 2014, the book serves as an unofficial guide to CS:GO. It assists a player from the scratch, starting from installation of the game to world-class strategies that are to be followed in order to become a future champion. The book offers an in-depth analysis of the storyline as well as various features available in the game.

To make sure you receive the best resources and make good use of them, know the opponents like the palm of your hand, and ultimately become an indomitable force in the game, the book is a must-read for all the professional CS:GO players out there.

CS:GO – Tips, Tricks, and Secrets – Lantern Books

CS:GO – Tips, Tricks, and Secrets by Lantern Books was published back in 2015 and is being used by the players as a favoured guide to the game since then. This short yet crisp eBook offers the gateway for an amateur to become a professional.

The book is indispensable for outsmarting your enemies by knowing their weaknesses, as well as for becoming acquainted with the various in-game secrets to boost your gameplay.

The Big Counter Strike: Global Offensive Guide – Tarun Agarwal

The Big Counter Strike: Global Offensive Guide is another good book by Tarun Agarwal that serves as a comprehensive reference to the game’s tricks and tips, even for professionals.

Since the game calls for knowing a lot of secrets and cheats that make a difference between an ordinary and a specialist, the book can be used as a support to climb your way up the ladder of professional gaming. The 61-page book is available on eBook readers like Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books, Scribd, Kobo, and Barnes and Noble.

Others

There are few other books in the market that a player can look for if they are looking for something different than the above-mentioned ones.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive Game Guide Unofficial by The Yuw is instantly downloadable as an eBook. The book features various tips and tricks acquired from the experience of pro players that can help a beginner to upgrade his game with immediate effect. The guidebook is provided with screenshots for a better understanding of the game.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Guide – Walkthrough – Tips – Cheats – And More! is another comprehensive guide by HUI.1 that guides a player through the features of the game and helps to improve his/her performance to become a global elite. It is also available for renting or buying on Amazon Kindle.

The Bottomline: How to Shortlist One for Yourself?

The books featured in this article are quite well-loved due to their concise nature. They do carry out their task of improving a player’s ability in CS:GO quite efficiently. The advanced strategies and secret tips are accompanied by images that help in a comprehensive understanding of the game. You can easily go through the reviews and the prices of the books before buying or renting one for your eBook reader.