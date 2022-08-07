Tips to get started with e-book reading on the Amazon Kindle

The Kindle is one of the best devices when it comes to reading e-books, digital comics, magazines, or listening to audiobooks. Its versatile, lightweight, has great build quality, has excellent battery life, and the E Ink display is simply gorgeous. It’s waterproof too (save for the previous generation model), which means you can carry it to the pool or the beach without fear of it getting water-damaged. Amazon also offers several Kindle models which should suffice those who might have just started out with reading e-books or avid readers who want a more wholesome reading experience.

Apart from these, Kindle is perhaps the only e-reader that has a pan world presence thanks to Amazon’s foray into the online retail segment in most parts of the world. In contrast, most of its competitors such as B&N, Pocketbook, Onyx Boox, and such caters to only a few markets in the world. All of these make the Kindle the best choice for booklovers the world over. However, as T3 pointed out, there are a few things to keep in mind before investing in a Kindle or making the most out of it after you have bought one.

Opting to buy the Kindle of your choice at the marked price might not be the most sensible thing to do, that is unless you are sitting on a pile of cash to spare. Amazon regularly offers lucrative deals on the Kindle range, as with most of its other products, which shaves off a sizeable amount off the usual selling price. Time your purchase with such promotions such as Prime Day Sales or Black Friday Sales and you are guaranteed to make some good savings.

The first thing you should do after you have bought the Kindle is to also buy a nice case for it. Preferably, buying both at the same time is the recommended thing to do. This will ensure your Kindle is safe and secure and does not run the risk of picking up scratches or other damages.

This is Amazon’s version of an all-you-can-eat sort of a deal for e-books where you can have access to almost an unlimited collection of digital content. That includes e-books, magazines, and audiobooks as well. All of this translates to more content that you can perhaps devour. Here again, Amazon offers deals that can let you save quite a bit on the Unlimited subscription fees. You can avail of such deals to save a few bucks.

Use battery saving tips

Kindle is already known to last weeks and not days on a single charge. While that is great, the good thing here is that there still are ways to extract a few more ounces of juice off the battery which can translate to maybe another week or two of usage. That includes keeping the Wi-Fi off and switching it on only when needed, like getting new content, downloading an update, and so on.

Other ways to keep battery usage to the minimum are to use dark mode, use the front light at a lower setting, put it to sleep when not in use, and turn off page refresh. Also, make sure you recharge the Kindle when downloading sizeable content as otherwise there is going to be a huge drain on battery power. Restarting your Kindle once in a while will also help extend battery life.

Choose the right Kindle

The Amazon Kindle series starts with the basic model having a 6-inch 167 PPI display which happens to be the cheapest model and is best suited for anyone just starting out with e-book reading. Next comes the new Kindle Paperwhite range that offers a slightly bigger 6.8-inch display having 300ppi resolution and better backlighting – 17 LEDs compared to just 4 on the entry-level Kindle. All of this translates to a markedly better reading experience. Then there is the Kindle Oasis with a 7-inch 300PPI display and 25 LED front lighting. It easily is the best Kindle e-reader to have and is the one to opt for if you are looking for something more from your e-reader device. Go through the pros and cons of each and opt for the one that you believe matches your requirements the best.