The Best Kindle Books for January 2024

The holidays are over, and most people will be getting back to work and commuting. This is a great time to pick up a few new ebooks to populate a new e-reader or discover brand-new authors. This month, many debut authors and some perennial favourites exist. Good e-Reader compiles a monthly reading list and starts 2024 with a bang.

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Cyrus Shams is a young man grappling with an inheritance of violence and loss: his mother’s plane was shot down over the skies of the Persian Gulf in a senseless accident, and his father’s life in America was circumscribed by his work killing chickens at a factory farm in the Midwest. Cyrus is a drunk, an addict, and a poet whose obsession with martyrs leads him to examine the mysteries of his past—toward an uncle who rode through Iranian battlefields dressed as the angel of death to inspire and comfort the dying and toward his mother, through a painting discovered in a Brooklyn art gallery that suggests she may not have been who or what she seemed.



When the Jessamine Grows by Donna Everhart

Talk of impending war is a steady drumbeat throughout North Carolina, though Joetta McBride pays little heed. Ennis and her husband have built a modest but happy life, raising two sons, fifteen-year-old Henry and eleven-year-old Robert, on their small subsistence farm. They do not support the Confederacy’s position on slavery, but Joetta considers her family to be neutral, believing this is not their fight.

Many in their community do not favour her opinion, including Joetta’s father-in-law, Rudean. A staunch Confederate supporter, he fills his grandsons’ heads with stories about the glory of battle and the Southern cause until one night, Henry runs off to join the war. At Joetta’s insistence, Ennis leaves to find their son and bring him home.

But soon, weeks pass with no word from father or son, and Joetta is battered by the strain of running a farm with so little help. As the country becomes further entangled in the ramifications of war, Joetta finds herself increasingly at odds with those around her – until one act of kindness brings her family to the edge of even greater disaster.

Though shunned and struggling to survive, Joetta remains committed to her principles and belief that her family will survive. But the most significant tests are still for a fractured nation, Joetta, and those she loves.

Ruthless Vows (Letters of Enchantment Book 2) by Rebecca Ross

Two weeks have passed since Iris Winnow returned home from the front bruised and heartbroken, but the war is far from over. Roman is missing, and the city of Oath dwells in disbelief and ignorance. When Iris and Attie are given another chance to report on Dacre’s movements, they both take the opportunity and head westward once more despite the danger, knowing it’s only a matter of time before the conflict reaches a city that’s unprepared and fracturing beneath the chancellor’s reign.

Since waking below in Dacre’s realm, Roman cannot remember his past. But given the reassurance that his memories will return in time, Roman begins to write articles for Dacre, uncertain of his place in the greater scheme of the war. When a strange letter arrives by the wardrobe door, Roman is first suspicious, then intrigued. As he strikes up a correspondence with his mysterious pen pal, Roman will soon have to decide: to stand with Dacre or betray the god who healed him. As the days grow darker, inevitably drawing Roman and Iris closer together…the two of them will risk their hearts and futures to change the tides of the war.

Anna O by Matthew Blake

We spend an average of thirty-three years of our lives asleep. But what happens, and what are we capable of, when we are sleeping?

Anna Ogilvy was a budding twenty-five-year-old writer with a bright future. Then, one night, she stabbed two people to death with no apparent motive—and she hasn’t woken up since. Dubbed “Sleeping Beauty” by the tabloids, Anna suffers from a rare psychosomatic disorder known to neurologists as “resignation syndrome.”

Dr. Benedict Prince is a forensic psychologist and an expert in the field of sleep-related homicides. His methods represent the last possible hope of solving the infamous “Anna O” case by waking Anna up so she can stand trial. But the doctor must carefully treat such a high-profile suspect—he has career secrets and a complicated personal life.

As Anna shows the first signs of stirring, Benedict knows he must determine what happened and whether Anna should be held responsible for her crimes.

Only Anna knows the truth about that night, but only Benedict knows how to discover it. And they’re both in danger from what they will find.

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

The identity comes first: Evie Porter. Once she’s given a name and location by her mysterious boss, Mr. Smith, she learns everything there is to know about the town and its people. Then the mark: Ryan Sumner. The last piece of the puzzle is the job.

Evie isn’t privy to Mr. Smith’s real identity, but she knows this job will differ. Ryan has gotten under her skin, and she’s envisioning a different life. But Evie can’t make any mistakes–especially after what happened last time.

Because the one thing she’s worked her entire life to keep clean, the one identity she could always go back to—her real identity—just walked right into this town. Evie Porter must stay one step ahead of her past while ensuring a future in front of her. The stakes couldn’t be higher, but Evie has always liked a challenge.

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

This is a tale of murder.

Or maybe that’s not entirely true. At its heart, it’s a love story.

Lana Farrar is a reclusive ex–movie star and one of the most famous women in the world. She invites her closest friends to escape the English weather every year and spend Easter on her idyllic private Greek island.

I tell you this because you may think you know this story. You probably read about it then ― if you remember, it caused a real stir in the tabloids. It had all the necessary ingredients for a press sensation: a celebrity, a private island cut off by the wind…and a murder.

We found ourselves trapped there overnight. Our old friendships concealed hatred and a desire for revenge. What followed was a game of cat and mouse ― a battle of wits, full of twists and turns, building to an unforgettable climax. The night ended in violence and death, as one of us was found murdered.

But who am I?

My name is Elliot Chase, and I will tell you a story unlike any you’ve ever heard.

Family Family: by Laurie Frankel

India Allwood grew up wanting to be an actor. Armed with a stack of index cards (for research/line memorization/make-shift confetti), she goes from awkward sixteen-year-old to Broadway ingenue to TV superhero.

Her new movie is a prestige picture about adoption, but its spin is the same old tired story of tragedy. India is an adoptive mom in real life, though. She wants everyone to know there’s more to her family than pain and regret. So she does something you should never do — she tells a journalist the truth: it’s a bad movie.

Soon, she’s at the centre of a media storm, battling accusations from the press and the paparazzi, from protesters on the right and advocates on the left. Her twin ten-year-old knows they need help – and who better to call than family? But that’s where it gets messy because India’s not just an adoptive mother…

The one thing she knows for sure is what makes a family isn’t blood. And it isn’t love. No matter how they’re formed, the truth about family is this: it isn’t straightforward.

The Women by Kristin Hannah

Women can be heroes. When twenty-year-old nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath hears these words, it is a revelation. Raised in Southern California’s sun-drenched, idyllic world and sheltered by her conservative parents, she has always prided herself on doing the right thing. But 1965 the world is changing, and she suddenly dares to imagine a different future. When her brother ships out to serve in Vietnam, she joins the Army Nurse Corps and follows his path.

As green and inexperienced as the men sent to Vietnam to fight, Frankie is overwhelmed by the chaos and destruction of war. Each day is a gamble of life, death, hope, and betrayal; friendships run deep and can be shattered instantly. In battle, she meets—and becomes one of—the lucky, the brave, the broken, and the lost.

But war is just the beginning for Frankie and her veteran friends. The real battle lies in coming home to a changed and divided America, to angry protesters, and to a country that wants to forget Vietnam.

The Women is the story of one woman who went to war, but it shines a light on all women who put themselves in harm’s way and whose sacrifice and commitment to their country have too often been forgotten. A novel about deep friendships and bold patriotism, The Women is a richly drawn story with a memorable heroine whose idealism and courage under fire will define an era.

Sugar, Baby by Celine Saintclare

Sugar, Baby follows Agnes, a mixed-race 21-year-old whose life seems to be heading nowhere. Still living at home, she works as a cleaner and spends all her money in clubs on the weekends searching for distractions from her mundane life. That is until she meets Emily, daughter of one of her cleaning clients, who lives in London and works as a model . . . and a sugar baby, dating rich older men for money.

Emily’s life is the escape Agnes has been longing for-extravagant tasting menus, champagne on tap, glamorous hotels with unlimited room service, designer gifts from dates who call her beautiful. But this new lifestyle is the last straw for her religious mother Constance.

Kicked out of her family home, Agnes moves in with Emily and the other sugar babies in their fancy London flat and is drawn deeper and deeper into their world. But these women come from money: they possess a safety net Agnes does not. And as she is thrown from one precarious relationship to the next-a married man who wants to show off the glamourous, exotic girl on his arm; a Russian billionaire’s wife who makes Agnes central to a sex party in Miami-she finds herself searching for fulfillment just as desperately as she was before.

A compelling journey of self-discovery that offers sharp commentary on race, beauty, and class, Sugar, Baby is an electric, original, spellbinding novel that will keep readers turning the pages until the very end.