E Ink is Recognized as a Global Leader in the Sustainable Technology

E ink provides the reader with the experience of reading from a book in a digital format. E ink is a brilliant force in ePaper technology on a global scale and proudly declares its sustained mark in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Earning a spot in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets, E Ink is a leading entity in the worldwide technology hardware and equipment industry, holding the coveted top position within this sector. The revised roster of components became effective on December 18, 2023.

Introduced by S&P Dow Jones Indices in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) showcases the heights of global credibility, influence, and benchmarking in assessing corporate sustainability. Utilising the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P CSA), it thoroughly examines organisations across economic, social, and environmental dimensions, evaluating their capabilities for sustainable development.

Despite the annual participation of over 13,000 companies in the S&P CSA assessment, only a select group of approximately 3,500 companies are eligible for consideration in the DJSI. Within the companies included in the DJSI, classified by markets and size, only the top 10 per cent in sustainable development within each industry earn the distinction of securing a place in the final index components.

Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink, stated:

“With green ePaper technology and products at our core, we uphold our unwavering mission across operational management, product design, social inclusivity, and every facet embodying ESG principles.”

In an edition of 2023, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), E Ink, notched an impressive score of 89, solidifying its status as the highest scorer worldwide in the Technology Hardware and Equipment industry group. This noteworthy achievement signifies a significant advancement from the company’s score in the previous year, highlighting E Ink’s unwavering commitment and continual strides in sustainable development.

E Ink is dedicated to achieving RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040, implementing renewable energy across its global sites and optimising power consumption through efficient energy management systems. In South Korea, the United States and Japan, E Ink’s offices have already met the 100% renewable energy target in RE100.

Additionally, the company has conducted studies comparing the CO2 effects of displays using paper or LCD to electronic paper (ePaper) displays, revealing substantial carbon savings associated with E Ink ePaper displays.