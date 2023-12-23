E Ink’s sustainability effort wins it Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognition

In a groundbreaking achievement, E Ink announced it has been able to hold on to its position at the forefront of the global technology hardware and equipment industry by securing the first-place rank in both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and DJSI Emerging Markets for the second consecutive year.

E Ink’s CEO, Johnson Lee, expressed immense pride in the company’s recognition, emphasizing the team’s commitment to sustainability in a rapidly evolving landscape. Lee stated, “With green e-paper technology and products at our core, we uphold our unwavering mission across operational management, product design, social inclusivity, and every facet embodying ESG principles.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a pinnacle of global credibility in corporate sustainability assessment, evaluates companies comprehensively across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. Among the 13,000 companies participating annually, E Ink stands out among the select 3,500 considered for the DJSI, a testament to its commitment to sustainable development.

E Ink’s exceptional performance in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment underscores its dedication to progress. With an outstanding score of 89, E Ink secured its position as the top scorer globally within the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group, showcasing a substantial improvement from the previous year.

The company achieved perfect scores in nine dimensions, including ‘Business Ethics,’ ‘Emissions,’ and ‘Human Capital Development.’ Additionally, E Ink emerged as an industry leader in thirteen dimensions, such as ‘Materiality,’ ‘Environmental Policy and Management Systems,’ and ‘Occupational Health and Safety.’

E Ink’s sustainability goals include reaching RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040. The company has made significant strides in using renewable energy, with global operations and sales sites achieving RE20 by December 2022. Notably, E Ink’s factories and offices in the United States, Japan, and South Korea have achieved the RE100 goal of utilizing 100 percent renewable energy.

The commitment to carbon reduction extends to product design and manufacturing processes, with E Ink conducting product carbon footprint verification and providing customers with a carbon footprint framework. The company’s impact on the environment is evident, with 99.98 percent of Green Revenue identified in 2021 under the FTSE Russell Green Revenue 2.0 Data Model.

E Ink’s dedication to environmental responsibility extends beyond its operations, as evidenced by its science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in September 2023.

Notably, E Ink has conducted studies comparing the CO2 effects of displays, highlighting significant CO2 savings with the use of E Ink e-paper displays. For instance, financial institutions adopting E Ink’s technology save millions of paper sheets annually, contributing to substantial CO2 reduction.

The global impact of E Ink’s technology is evident in the adoption of e-reader devices and Electronic Shelf Labels or ESL worldwide, resulting in remarkable CO2 savings compared to traditional alternatives. The company’s low-power e-paper technology even enables solar-powered signage and bus stops, marking a paradigm shift towards a sustainable, net-zero future.

In conclusion, what can be said is that E Ink’s sustained leadership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and its remarkable achievements in the realm of environmental innovation underscore its commitment to shaping a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for the technology industry.