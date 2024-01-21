Are you an avid book reader exciting about what’s coming in the new year? Here are the most anticipated books of 2024 you need to check out:

The debut novel of Kaveh Akbar revolves around a newly sober Iranian immigrant who befriends a terminally ill painter. The immigrant shares some qualities with the author who was born in Tehran. The book captures the book between the duo, which is worth witnessing.

This is another highly anticipated debut novel in 2024. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kelly Link, the book takes you on an engaging journey to Massachusetts’ fictional costal town. Teenagers Laura, Daniel, and Mo disappeared leaving behind Laura’s sister Susannah grieving and alone. But then the magic happens! The whimsical tale promises to bring together fantasy, horror and magical realism.

The memoir is about love, friendship, and death. Sloane Crosley’s New York apartment is burglarized, and then, her closest friend dies by suicide. Crosley elegantly processes her grief over two seemingly unconnected traumas in her life.

Known for her marvellous contemporary mystery work, Tana French’s story The Hunter is the sequel of French’s The Searcher. The story picks up with Cal and his girlfriend shown as parental figures to Trey whose father returns to Ardnakelty to find gold in the remote town. This seems to be the tale of sacrifice, retribution, and family.

In this upcoming memoir, RuPaul highlights challenges of being Black, and how he finds love family with George LeBar. As he said in a video statement: “This world today feels so hostile and it’s such a scary place to be vulnerable in, but I did it. So get ready.”

Pulitzer Pulitzer finalist Percival Everett reimagines Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of Finn’s enslaved friend Jim in his new novel James. In this immersive thriller, Huck Finn has started a journey down the Mississippi River after faking his own death to escape his abusive father. Jim goes into hiding on an island when he finds out he’s going to be sold into slavery and separated from his family.

Like Love is a collection of essays on topics ranging from music and literature to feminism and queerness to motherhood and love. It features cultural criticism, conversations with friends, and tributes to artists like Björk and Prince, the chronological anthology examines the art’s purpose and how Nelson’s relationship to her own writing has changed over time.

