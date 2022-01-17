The top 10 mystery series set to return in 2022

The new year is still fresh and there sure are plenty of things to look forward to in the days and months ahead. Booklovers sure can’t have anything better than a new captivating series to hook on to for days on end. It is here that Amazon Charts has something great to share, mentioning the characters and series that are making a comeback in 2022.

Read on to find out more.

It takes readers to the dark and shady world of murders and crime where Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers and Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley put their investigative skills at work to trace the killers of a police detective after autopsy reveals it was a murder. Investigations revolve around the work she has been into as a member of the special task force with the epicenter being the Nigerian community in London. Cultural differences apart, it is a shrewd killer that Havers and Lynley have to deal with.

Things take a murky and mysterious turn just before the Holidays in the Pickett household. Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett is summoned in a moose poaching incident that has left a local fishing guide dead after being brutally tortured. Meanwhile, his wife, Marybeth hits upon a package in the local library where she works and discovers a photo album that has links to both Wyoming and Hitler’s Eagles Nest hideout in the Alps. The Picketts will have to clear the air on this and save the family before any harm befalls on them and their daughters.

A woman’s lifeless body is discovered on a bench in a New York park early in the morning. Everything seems fine with the victim who has a clean look and has her hair neatly arranged, with the makeup too done carefully. However, her tattoo and piercings are fresh which is in sharp contradiction to her clothes, which again is clearly from a bygone era. Meanwhile, a ribbon is used to hide a fatal wound around her neck. There is also a note with the words, Bad Mommy written in crayon in a manner that resembles a child’s handwriting.

Homicide detective Eve Dallas is clear they are dealing with a killer who is a victim of childhood trauma. But what caused old wounds to reopen all over again? Things take a turn for the worse when Eve discovers there have been other women who physically resemble the victim have vanished in the recent past. Eve must act fast before the killer strikes on the next victim.

There has been a killer or killers who have been targeting cops that have left several dead already, all having the chilling message You talk, you die. inscribed on their bodies. Meanwhile, there is a consignment of drugs and guns being pushed from across the Mexican border in a last-ditch attempt before new gun laws come into force, something that is brought to the notice of SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer by her informant. Lindsay has to make her way out of the murky turn of events while not becoming the next victim as well.

Sheriff Bree Taggert is visiting a remote farm to check on an elderly widow but finds a double homicide. What is even more baffling is that one of the victims happen to be Eugene Oscar whom Bree had driven out of the department on charges of corruption and other charges. However, Bree soon discovers, as does criminal investigator Matt Flynn that Eugene has a murky past that someone does not want Bree to unearth. She is soon made a victim of a vicious campaign that makes her the prime suspect in Eugene’s murder, something that soon wreaks havoc in her personal as well as her professional life. She has to overcome all of it and trace the killer before her chief deputy becomes the next victim.

Gray Man had been part of a CIA action team that had taken out a terrorist in one of their missions. A decade has passed and on another relatively simple mission, the Gray Man chances upon a ghost, that of the terrorist his team had eliminated years ago. Now, the Gray Man has to get his act together and bring to its conclusion an unfinished job from the past.

Carolina Garcia-Ramirez may be a newcomer in national politics, but she is already making her presence felt with her strong and outspoken persona, enough for the old guards to not feel too comfortable with her. She is soon faced with death threats and investigations lead to an extremist group called The Minutemen that is headed by a wealthy Harvard grad named Bishop Graves.

Graves, in turn, has a racial agenda of his own and is a strong proponent of white supremacy and masculinity. Interestingly, Graves also commands a strong presence in social media, all of which isn’t good news for Garcia-Ramirez who not only has to fight gender bias and racial discrimination but threats to her life to remain in contention. All while it is up to Spencer to take care of her security which takes on serious proportions once the primary draws closer.

A city is under siege and it is up to the daughter of Maximum Ride and her mother to bring things under control. However, for the City of the Dead, the real threat looms in the shadows, which means the mother and daughter duo is up against an enemy that is not apparently perceivable. However, while the mother and daughter are seen arguing more than agreeing among themselves, things come to dire straits when the dead soon begins to outnumber the living. Eventually, it is the experience of the mother and the instincts of the daughter that becomes the most powerful weapon in the battle to save their beloved city.

Billionaire Lucas Tappan is funding an excavation project at a site where a UFO is alleged to have crashed back in 1947, with Nora Kelly leading the project, much to her annoyance. However, things begin to take on a bizarre turn once the site reveals the mortal remains of murder victims who have their faces and hands obliterated with acid to mask their identities. Special Agent Corrie Swanson who is assigned with the investigations reveals a murky tale of espionage and murders while battling with forces who will stop at nothing to prevent the truth from coming to the fore.

Stone Barrington is hoping to spend some quiet time in New York City but his stay is cut short by a mission that involves transporting a precious and top-secret cargo across the Atlantic. While Stone is at it, he is stalked by a dangerous dispatcher who won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on anyone who poses a threat. The challenge for Stone will be to not only save himself but also those who matter in his life.