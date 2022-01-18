Why an e-note device from Amazon makes sense

Amazon has been the pioneer when it comes to e-reader devices. Its e-readers serve as benchmarks in the industry and have evolved over the years into excellent devices for reading e-books or listening to audiobooks. So far so good but there is a new device segment that has emerged off late, that of e-note devices which essentially are tablet devices with an E Ink display, a segment Amazon is conspicuously missing from. Now, the big question is, will Amazon follow industry trends and launch an e-note device next?

While that remains shrouded in mystery, here are a few reasons why it should.

Offers greater functionality than e-book reading

The one thing that has been common with all e-reader devices Amazon has launched so far is that they offer a pure reading pleasure. With zero distractions as there are no incoming notifications to be worried about, e-readers are all about getting immersed in the book you are reading. They offer dictionary support too and will let you comprehend e-magazines or other digital publications as well.

However, e-notes take things a bit further as they will let you take notes as well. Many like the Onyx Boox Note Air 2 run Android and provide access to the Google Play Store. That opens up a lot of opportunities given the vast selection of apps that can be installed in the device. Reinskstone R1 is another e-note device that too runs Android 11 and will allow users to sideload their own apps as well.

Great for artists, students, businesses

All e-notes devices offer note taking ability which makes them an ideal replacement for paper. This way, e-notes can be great for the environment as well. Such devices can be extremely handy for students as they can take notes while reading academic books or inscribe a diagram and save those separately if required.

Artists too can tap into the vast selection of drawing apps each offering a distinct set of features to cater to varying requirements. Similarly, there are apps that the business community can use for making notes, doing calculations, and such, things they’d otherwise do on paper. Take for instance the Remarkable 2 which can be one of the best alternatives for real paper and is backed by solid hardware and stylus support.

Almost all have launched e-notes

The Kobo Elipsa is among the better e-notes devices around and is the first among the big three – Amazon, B&N, and Kobo – to offer an e-notes device. Others in the segment that has already made a mark include Onyx, Reinkstone, Fujitsu, Remarkable, and such that have launched e-notes devices that has been well received in the market. Amazon is the biggest of them all and an e-note from it can be the biggest thing the segment has ever had so far.

A lot of people want it

Given that e-notes are all the rage these days is a clear indication of there being a distinct market for it. While e-readers are great for reading e-books, there are many who’d like to have something more. As already stated, these are great for taking a quick note, inscribing a diagram, and such. The E Ink display ensures they have the least stress on the eyes, have long battery life, and are as much readable under direct sunlight as elsewhere.

While Amazon’s current line of e-readers including the latest Kindle Paperwhite is great for reading, it can have a Kindle variant that offers note-taking ability. Right now, Amazon offers the Kindle range of e-readers and the Kindle Fire tablet series. A Kindle e-note device, if it comes into being, can be considered as a cross between the two. As it is, Kindle is already tipped to launch a new Oasis and it would be great if it endows it with note-taking ability, much like the Kobo Sage. However, it would be best if Amazon launch a 10+ inch e-note device, on the lines of the Kobo Elipsa.