Thousands of books on sale for Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days is back October 8-9 to kick off the holiday season with significant savings, including on books! Starting tomorrow, readers can take advantage of early deals and offers across print, eBook, and Kindle Unlimited, including must-read books from multiple genres, Amazon Books Editors’ picks, trending book-to-screen and celebrity reads, and fall favourites.
Here are some of the most exciting offers readers can shop now:
- Kindle Unlimited: From September 16 through October 9, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Terms and conditions apply.
- Amazon Books Editors’ Picks: Starting October 4, save up to 54% on top picks from Amazon Books Editors, including Miranda Cowley Heller’s The Paper Palace, Ann Napolitano’s Hello Beautiful, Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library, and Chris Whitaker’s All the Colors of the Dark.
- #BookTok: Starting September 25, save up to 50% off titles like Lucinda Berry’s When She Returned, Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go, and Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
- Fall Favourites: Starting October 4, save up to 57% on fall reads, including Stephen King’s Three Classic Novels Boxed Set: Carrie, ‘Salem’s Lot, The Shining; , ,Lucy Foley’s Boxed Set: The Hunting Party, The Guest List, and The Paris Apartment; and Maureen Johnson’s Truly Devious 3-Book Box Set.
- Celebrity Biographies & Memoirs: Starting September 25, save up to 72% off on biographies and memoirs, including Ariana Madix’s Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches, Paul Scheer’s Joyful Recollections of Trauma, and Simone Biles’ Courage to Soar.
- Book-to-Screen Favourites: Starting October 4, save up to 55% on book-to-screen favourites, including Jenny Han’s The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Boxed Set), Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton Boxed Set, Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga 6-Book Boxed Set, and Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set.
- Children’s Books: Starting September 30, save up to 75% on children’s books including Alice Walstead’s How to Catch a Witch, Reese Witherspoon’s Busy Betty, Derrick Barnes’ I Am Every Good Thing, and Erin Bow’s Simon Sort of Says.
- Cooking: Starting September 30, save up to 55% on cookbooks like Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking (2 Volume Set), Pamela Ellgen’s The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook: Recipes to Survive the Next Four Years, and Ken Forkish’s Evolutions in Bread.
- Romance: Starting October 4, save up to 50% on romance titles, including Colleen Hoover’s 3-Book Boxed Set: Reminders of Him, Layla, Regretting You, Kennedy Ryan’s The Kingmaker and Long Shot, , Lucy Score’s Mr. Fixer Upper.
Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.