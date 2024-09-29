New Readmoo mooInk Nana e-Reader With 7-inch Kaleido 3 Display Launched

Readmoo has launched a new e-book reader device which it has named mooInk Nana, eReader Pro reported. The new mooInk Nama comes with a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display which is capable of displaying 4096 colors. Apart from that there is a new color algorithm also at work which too does its part to ensure a rich and vivid color display. All of this translates to a more satisfying visual experience. The e-reader offers several preset color modes – Default, Bold, Comic, Picture Book, Photo, and Magazine to facilitate reading different content types. Plus, there is also the option to custom select the contrast, vividness, and saturation to arrive at a display effect that suits you best. The backlight shifts from white to amber depending on the ambient lighting conditions.

Another highlight of the mooInk Nana is the presence of physical page turn buttons along with another short-cut button. It has a sort of Oasis-like look from the front but without the asymmetrical build of the Kindle device. There is the left spine which hosts the three physical buttons and is considerably thicker than the rest of the bezels. The built-in gravity sensor allows for four-way placement of the device for ease of reading. You can either opt for portrait or landscape style reading depending on where you’d like the buttons to be placed – top, bottom, left, or right. The display will adjust automatically depending on the device’s orientation.

Coming to its specs, the mooInk Nana comes with a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 2 GB of LPDDR4 memory, and a massive 256 GB of storage. The last bit might make you to believe the mooInk Nana is an e-note device though it isn’t in reality. It does not support stylus operation and does not come bundled with one either. It runs Android 11 and is kept alive by a 2300 mAh power source. It measures 14.6 × 16.2 × 0.78 cm and weighs 215 grams. It supports Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 while the USB-C port allows for wired connectivity as well as for recharging the battery.

Readmoo is offering the mooInk Nana in three package options. There is the Light Nana which is priced at NT$ 7,288 and includes the e-reader as well as a calf bandage-style patch. Thereafter, there is the Clear Nana which is priced at NT$ 7,888 and is inclusive of a calf bandage style patch, and a 7-inch transparent protective case, apart from the e-reader. Lastly, there is the Play with Nana package which is priced at NT$ 8,288 and includes a calf bandage style patch, and a 7-inch magnetic induction protective case, apart from the e-reader itself. All the prices have been discounted to celebrate Readmoo’s 12th anniversary. Shipping is expected to commence around mid-January, 2025.