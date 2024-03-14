YA Dark Romance Novels and Teenage Readers

YA (Young Adult) dark romance is becoming an increasingly popular genre. This subgenre of romance novels features mature content and darker themes, like coming-of-age, politics, identity, friendships, and relationships.

The genre is trending, thanks to social media crazes and BookTok. In these books, themes like large age gaps, kidnappings, and enemies-to-lovers set scenes for forbidden romances. However, in 2022, Publishers Weekly reported that YA books had a massive increase in sales over a year (30.7%), and the sales keep increasing year by year.

Is Dark Romance appropriate for teens?

A fan of the genre from the Bristol University says these books are a powerful and sexy escape from reality’. She adds how the male characters in these novels are often horrible and evil, but you end up loving them.

On the other hand, another 20-year-old reader says that for teenagers, reading these books is often the first introduction to sex and romance. So, the violent and intense introduction is not good for them. While older readers understand the difference between fantasy and reality, young teens may not be able to make this differentiation.

Sarah J. Mass’s A Court of Thorns and Roses was first published under the YA category. Although, the book is a huge commercial success, it also faced criticism for its sexual content and unhealthy relationships. While many older readers encouraged the sexual nature of the books, parents of younger readers rejected it.

In our opinion ‘Dark Romance’ might be suitable for an older audience, but not for young teens. So, publishers should market these books toward appropriate readerships.