Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper: the UK’s Fastest-Selling Graphic Novel Ever

The latest of Alice Oseman’s LGBTQ+ young adult Heartstopper series – Heartstopper Volume 5 – has become the UK’s fastest-selling graphic novel ever. The volume sold 60,012 copies just in the first three days since its launch on December 7. With this, it has become the UK’s best-selling book of the week across all categories, fiction or non-fiction.

The Heartstopper series revolves around the love story of two fictional British schoolboys, Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. The story explores friendship, coming out and mental health.

Oseman says:

“Heartstopper is a story that centres joy, love and queerness, and to see it embraced in this way by so many readers, young and old, gives me a real sense of hope. I am extremely grateful to all the fans who have supported me and the Heartstopper journey, it all feels incredibly special.”

Oseman’s latest book sold nearly 15,000 more copies than the second-placed book, Pinch of Nom: Express. The Heartstopper also became the highest-selling children’s book in over two years.

The Heartstopper novels have been adapted into a Netflix series, the first two seasons of which have been released. The third season is currently in production. The first season won five Emmys in the inaugural children’s and family awards.

Oseman is the third best-selling graphic novelist since Nielsen records began in January 1998, having sold £11.5m worth of copies. This comes in behind Alan Moore, the creator of Watchmen and V for Vendetta, at £13.1m, and Robert Kirkman, creator of the The Walking Dead, at £15.2m.

The first four volumes of Heartstopper hold the first four positions in the all-time sales chart for adult and children’s graphic novels. 1.1m copies of the five volumes have been sold in the UK since their release.

The Heartstopper series was originally written as a web comic, published to Tumblr and Tapas. Oseman crowdfunded an initial limited print-run edition, achieving her fundraising goal in less than two hours, and Hachette Children’s Group published the first volume in 2019.

Hilary Murray Hill, chief executive of Hachette Children’s Group, said:

“We could not be prouder to publish the Heartstopper series. It has been a delight to see the graphic novels break new ground and change the publishing landscape. Reaching this milestone is a real testament to Alice’s incredible talent. We recognise how important it is for teenagers to see themselves and their lives reflected in the stories they read.”

In April 2023, Oseman announced that there will be a sixth part, which will be the final volume, of the Heartstopper series.