American Booksellers Association Donates Archives to Columbia University

The American Booksellers Association (ABA) and Columbia University Libraries are happy to announce ABA’s donation of the association’s extensive organizational and bookseller archives to the university to be housed in Columbia University’s Rare Book & Manuscript Library (RBML).

The archives consist of first editions on bookselling, ABA membership photos dating back to the turn of the twentieth century, and historical documents pertaining to the history of bookselling in America and ABA’s work with independent booksellers. With this donation ABA and Columbia hope to address the difficulty researchers experience in finding information about bookstores and the book industry.

“Columbia has a stellar global reputation as an academic research library and a demonstrated commitment to connecting researchers with history. ABA is proud to make this contribution to Columbia’s Archives and its vital work recognizing the value of the book industry and preserving the rich history of independent bookstores,” says Allison K Hill, ABA’s CEO. “This important partnership will make ABA’s bookselling history accessible to our members for the first time and we hope that these materials contribute to ongoing academic and professional research about books, publishing, and bookselling.”

Courtney Chartier, the Director of the RBML, says:

“We were thrilled to learn that the ABA was ready to move their records into a library. Columbia already has the country’s premier collection on the publishing industry, and the ABA collection will bring an essential new facet to the story, ensuring that the voices of independent booksellers are never lost.”

Kevin Schlottmann, the RBML’s Head of Archives Processing, says: