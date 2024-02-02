David Walliams’ Debut Comic, Astrochimp

HarperCollins Children’s Books has announced Astrochimp, a “wildly funny, action-packed” space adventure from David Walliams, marking the author’s debut into comic strip fiction. The book features full-colour illustrations by Adam Stower, and will publish on 23rd May 2024 in hardback, with simultaneous e-book and audio editions.

“Blast off with Chump the chimpanzee as he sets off on a deadly-dangerous mission to orbit Earth – what could possibly go wrong?! As it turns out, everything. The stage is set for an epic extraterrestrial rocket ride of a story, featuring dog space pirates, evil insects and the silliest chimpanzee who ever lived.”

Astrochimp is Walliams’ 41st book for children. To date his books have sold 24.7 million copies in the UK, including translations, worth over £147m. His bestselling title is Gangsta Granny (HarperCollins Children’s Books), which has sold two million copies across all formats and editions, valued at £10.2m, and 1.6 million copies in paperback alone. The follow up, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! (HarperCollins Children’s Books), has sold 456,841 copies across all formats, worth £3.2m.

HarperCollins Children’s Books fiction publisher Nick Lake said: “Illustration has always been at the heart of David Walliams’ books, his humour on the pulse of what children love, and David has always been passionate about getting all children reading and reaching the most reluctant of readers.

“So, following the ground-breaking success of the World’s Worst series and in the context of a growing market for graphic novels, we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Astrochimp—which features an astonishing blend of David’s brilliant, propulsive, hilarious writing with Adam’s cinematic adaptation. Every child from six and up will love blasting off into space with Chump this May!”

Walliams added: “My love of science fiction and animals has come together at last. This is my first ever graphic novel, with illustrations from the great Adam Stower. I am thrilled with what we have created together. It could be a series of adventures, and who knows, it could become the new Star Wars!”