Barnes & Noble Embraces BookTok

BookTok is a hashtag where passionate readers share all about their favorite books on social media platform TikTok. This trend is taking the publishing industry by storm. Members of BookTok, tag videos of themselves, often in the bookstore aisles, raving about their favorite books. BookTok is for anyone who loves to read, but most of the popular content creators are teenagers; so there are a lot of great recommendations for Young Adult Fiction, as well as other genres.

Some of the videos on BookTok have gone viral with millions of views, thus creating a whole new class of influencers that have made bestsellers out of books and sereies that have been sitting on shelves unread for years.

Barnes & Noble are embracing this exciting new trend, and remodeling its stores to make “Booktookers” feel more welcoming with colorful shelves and tables filled with popular BookTok titles. On May 3 the company will launch its limited edition of A.F. Steadman’s “Skandar and the Unicorn Thief”, and that launch will include elements that are aimed at the BookTok community.

According to an interview with Bloomberg.com, Barnes & Noble’s Director of Books Shannon Devito, shared that 2022 sales are starting out strong, and likely going to surpass previous years. “The first two titles that jumped on my radar were ‘They Both Die At The End’ by Adam Silvera and ‘The Song of Achilles’ by Madeline Miller. We’d typically sell a few hundred copies, but suddenly we were selling tens of thousands of copies every two to three weeks,” she said to Bloomberg.com, “Now we have hundreds of titles trending.”

According to a search on the TikTok iOS app, the BookTok hashtag has been viewed over 43 billion times! By following this hashtag you can come across some amazing book recommendations, as well as some pretty funny and creative content. People are very passionate and imaginative when it comes to sharing their love of reading.