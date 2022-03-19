Kobo Libra 2 e-reader on sale in the United States

The Kobo Libra 2 e-reader came out in October of 2021 and has remained at full price, until now. On the main Kobo website in the United States, there is a deal going on with a $20 savings. You can get one today for $159.99, in either black or white. The same deal is also on Amazon and ships fast. This device major selling points are the physical page turn buttons, so you don’t have to exclusively rely on the touchscreen. It can play audiobooks and is using the latest generation E Ink Carta 1200 technology, which increases page turn speed and overall performance.

The Libra 2 features a 7 inch E INK Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system. The screen is also not completely flush with the bezel, but has a small dip. Underneath the hood is a 1 GHZ single core processor, 512MB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It has USB-C to charge the device and has a respectable 1,500 mAH battery. You will be able to connect up to the Kobo Bookstore, Overdrive and access Pocket via WIFI. It has Bluetooth 5.1 in order to connect up a pair of headphones to listen to audiobooks.

The Libra 2 is a very excellent e-reader and if you have been on the fence, whether you should buy it or not, I would recommend it. Unlike the Kobo Sage and Kobo Elipsa, this is not an e-note and does not have any compatibility with with the Kobo Stylus. It is a premium ebook reader, designed for consuming content such as books, comics, or manga.

