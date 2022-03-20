Best E Ink tablets for lite gaming

E Ink tablets are new entrants to the e-paper landscape. Apart from having all the goodness that E Ink stands for, the other positive with these tablet devices is that several of these run Android and have access to the Google Play Store as well. That way, users can install apps of their choice, which includes gaming apps as well. This might sound contrary to popular belief, but E Ink tablets can also be excellent gaming devices as well.

However, it being an E Ink display which inherently has a lower refresh rate compared to say an LED or LCD display, this limits the choice of apps to those that do not require the display to refresh very fast. That way, it is simple card games such as BlackJack, Poker, Solitaire, or word games like Word Searcher that are among the most well-suited for playing on an E Ink tablet. Other games that too would make a nice fit include Sudoku, Chess, Hangman, Jewels, Words with Friends, Math Blender, or the classic crossword puzzles that are a part of every newspaper now.

Here as a few such devices that can be used to play such games.

Dasung Not an e-Reader

The company offers two e-ink tablets, the Not-eReader 078 and the Not-eReader 103, both of which come across as excellent E Ink tablet devices. The tablets run Android with the Google Play Store pre-installed, which means access to a wide range of gaming apps of your choice. Of these, the Not-eReader 078 comes with a 7.8-inch 300 ppi display and features the company’s Turbo high-speed refresh technology. The device runs Android 9 and is backed by a 5600 mAh battery. Making up the core of the device is the Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Not-eReader 103 comes with almost the same specs as that of its smaller sibling except a larger 6400 mAh battery and a bigger 10.3-inch 227 PPI display. All of the specs make both the devices excellent for playing simple games of the sort mentioned above.

Boyue

The company has some nice E Ink devices to offer. Those include the likes of Likebook Mars, Alita, Ares, Muses, Mimas, P6, P78, P10, and the P10W all of which come pre-installed with Android and provide access to the Google Play Store. Last heard, the company was finding the going tough when E Ink panel prices went up and were on the verge of being dissolved. While that has vastly reduced the availability of new Boyue devices, you won’t lament buying its E Ink tablets if you come across any, likely from third-party retailers.

Onyx

Boox is unique in that it has the widest range of E Ink devices to offer with display sizes ranging from 6.7-inches as the smallest offering to all the way up to 13.3-inch devices. In between, you have devices having 7.8-inch and 10.3-inch displays. The Max Lumi with a 13.3-inch display comes powered by an octa-core processor and features a 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB UFS 2.1 ROM. Plus, there is a 4300 mAh power source to keeps things going. The device runs Android 10.

The Max Lumi 2 takes things to the next level with an upgraded octa-core processor, 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB UFS2.1 storage. Most of everything else remains largely the same as its predecessor though the device now runs Android 11 out of the box.

The Boox Note 5 features a 10.3-inch display and comes with an advanced octa-core processor. There is 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM on-board along with 64 GB of UFS2.1 storage. The Note 5 comes with Android 11 pre-installed. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery.

Coming down to the Nova Air, it comes across as a more portable tablet with its 7.8-inch E Ink display with an octa-core processor under the hood. The device comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and Android 10 pre-installed. Power comes from a 2000 mAh battery.

The BOOX Nova3 Color is largely the same but with the E Ink Kaleido screen, an octa-core chipset, 3 gigs of memory, and 32 GB of storage. There is a larger 3150 mAh power source with Android 10 pre-installed.

Lastly, there is the Boox Leaf which comes across as the most portable offering from the company thanks to its 7-inch display. Under the hood lies an octa-core processor coupled to 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The device runs Android 10 and comes powered by a 2000 mAh battery.

All of the above makes the Boox tablet range excellent for playing lite games, from a specifications point of view at least, That said, the devices don’t come with Google Play pre-installed. Rather, it needs to be manually installed which again is a bit time-taking process, which can range from a few hours to even a few days as well. Here is how you can install Play Store on the Onyx Boox devices.

Huawei MatePad Paper

The MatePad Paper comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display and a Kirin 820E 5G CPU and a Mali-G57 GPU combo on the other side of it. Plus, there is 4 GB of RAM on-board as is 64 GB of storage. A 3625 mAh power source keeps the lights on. However, unlike the other tablets mentioned above, the MatePad Paper is unique in that it runs the company’s own Harmony OS. That said, the device supports sideloading of apps of your choice, which means you can always have the gaming app of your choice by installing the suitable .apk files.

So, there you have it, a compilation of E Ink tablets which can be excellent for playing games as well. This is on top of its intended role of being an e-reader as well as a note taking device.